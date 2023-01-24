Learning to set the hook as Kids Ice Fishing Day celebrates 25 years

The hot dogs and hot chocolate are always a hit but the bluegill, crappie and free fishing gear make up the main event.

The goal is to introduce a lifetime sport to hundreds of children. And it appears that mission has been more than accomplished by the Yahara Fishing Club.

With a never ending supply of new attendees ready to pull a fish through a hole in the ice, the club will hold on Saturday its 25th annual Kids Ice Fishing Day on Monona Bay.

The free event, stationed out of the Brittingham Park picnic shelter near West Washington Avenue and South Park Street, is slated for 9 a.m. to noon. And with temperatures dropping throughout the week, there should be more than six inches of ice to hold the eager anglers.

"Our mission at the club is to the increase the interest and opportunities for fishing and to maintain the quality of the lakes," said Philip James, the club's president. "Hopefully, some of them will take a liking to it and it will be a lifetime activity for them. If we don't have people that value the outdoors we won't preserve it."

James, who was introduced to the fishing club when he took his own children to the Kids Ice Fishing Day more than 20 years ago, said there will be free fishing poles for the first 300 children, ice scoops and weights that clip to a jig to help determine depth of the water. Bait will also be supplied and this year comes in the form of spikes, the half-inch-long white larva of blowflies and a favorite of panfish.

Hundreds of holes will have been drilled earlier in the morning by members of the club, who will also be on hand to answer questions and offer tips. And while there's no guarantee that everyone will catch a fish, they will be set up on one of southern Wisconsin's most productive and popular fishing spots that also provides a view of the State Capitol.

Up to 600 hot dogs and gallons of hot chocolate will also be given away.

"We don't have the cache of the North Woods but there's certainly great opportunities here," James said. "Given that the weather has not been great for ice it looks like Saturday is going to be pretty ideal."

The Yahara Fishing Club, was established in 1945 and focuses on the Madison chain of lakes and its multiple species that include panfish, bass, walleye, northern and the apex predator and state fish, the muskie. The club, with about 170 members, offers educational events, promotes fishing and "supports local and state efforts to protect and preserve natural resources associated with and required for fishing," according to the club's website.

The club meets monthly at Bowl-A-Vard Lanes, where it brings in speakers that talk about fishing, the outdoors and conservation, but will also host on June 3 a Kids Fishing Day at Warner Park.

