Leaked recording of Epic president reinforces employees’ doubts about commitment to diversity

“It's OK to have passions, but not here. This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause. It’s not the platform to fight for your – any cause, really, other than the cause that we come together for work. And, again, this comes from 30 years of watching what happens. There just comes a moment where you have to say ‘Work is work, personal life is personal life.’ You have to say no to a whole bunch of stuff that’s happening … because although it’s good and interesting and appropriate for your personal endeavors, it’s not part of our endeavor here.”

In an unsigned statement shared Tuesday by Epic spokesperson Barb Hernandez, the company said the recording came from a meeting in summer 2020, when Epic leadership met with the newly formed DEI Council to create a charter for the five-person, volunteer employee group.

That summer 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests filled streets around the country following the murder of George Floyd, was a “difficult, high-tension time for our country” and that the meeting was intended to determine how the DEI Council should help Epic staff, the statement said. According to the company, Dvorak was responding to an incident in which a staff member was “aggressively bullied” because she was married to a police officer.