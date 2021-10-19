Leaked recording of Epic president reinforces employees’ doubts about commitment to diversity

A leaked recording of the president of Verona-based electronic health records giant Epic Systems has sparked new doubts among employees already skeptical of the company’s commitment to diversity and equity.
In the minute-long recording from summer 2020, posted to Reddit on Monday night, Epic Systems president Carl Dvorak discusses what he thinks the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council should and shouldn’t do. “It’s okay to have passions, but not here,” Dvorak said. “This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause.”
Dvorak’s full statement on the recording is as follows:
“I can see that sometimes there's gonna be an effort to be lobbyists or to kind of groupthink, ‘Let's band together and force the company.’ I don't see that as part of a role for DEI. If anything, I actually see this team's partial responsibility is to expunge that from the workplace: refocus people to go to their community efforts around those topics, those issues, but not to allow, or to encourage, or even to turn a blind eye to misuse of company time and resources.
“It's OK to have passions, but not here. This isn't the platform to fight for your social cause. It’s not the platform to fight for your – any cause, really, other than the cause that we come together for work. And, again, this comes from 30 years of watching what happens. There just comes a moment where you have to say ‘Work is work, personal life is personal life.’ You have to say no to a whole bunch of stuff that’s happening … because although it’s good and interesting and appropriate for your personal endeavors, it’s not part of our endeavor here.”
In an unsigned statement shared Tuesday by Epic spokesperson Barb Hernandez, the company said the recording came from a meeting in summer 2020, when Epic leadership met with the newly formed DEI Council to create a charter for the five-person, volunteer employee group.
That summer 2020, when Black Lives Matter protests filled streets around the country following the murder of George Floyd, was a “difficult, high-tension time for our country” and that the meeting was intended to determine how the DEI Council should help Epic staff, the statement said. According to the company, Dvorak was responding to an incident in which a staff member was “aggressively bullied” because she was married to a police officer.
“The audio clip reflects a small part of a larger discussion around preventing bullying and harassment at Epic, and it captures only some of Carl’s point that bullying is never the right thing to do. While bullying is rare at Epic, he stressed that it wouldn’t be tolerated, and asked the DEI Council’s help to ‘expunge’ it if it occurred,” the statement said.
“Epic is proud of the work that the DEI Council is doing, and we fully support both the progress they’ve made and what they hope to achieve in the future.”
But more than a year later, current and former employees of the 10,000-person software company say the message Dvorak shared in the leaked recording is emblematic of their impression of the company as one where, despite public statements to the contrary, top executives have never been invested in equity work.
‘Disappointing, but unsurprising’
The Cap Times communicated with a dozen current and former Epic employees who expressed frustration with the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. All spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions if their comments were attributed to them.
Some said a lack of transparency made it hard for them to determine whether the company was making progress toward equity goals, and they said the initiatives they were aware of failed to ask employees about their own experience in the workplace. Several referenced a leaked email Dvorak sent last summer to company groups for employees of color, warning them not to participate in a planned “virtual walkout” in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. And former employees said Epic’s approach to diversity matters was among the reasons they left the company.
“The message is disappointing, but unsurprising,” said one employee, explaining they participated in company DEI efforts before “it all became a mess.” A group focused on health inequities was told not to meet during work hours, a group working to reduce racial disparities in health care was disbanded and those leading team discussions on DEI issues were told not to log that time, the employee said.
They said the company seems to treat diversity, equity and inclusion as hobby-like interests around which employees might socialize.
“To see DEI as personal interests rather than something that affects the company as a whole, as well as the medical system, is so off base,” the employee said. “And having a so-called diversity council in place with the intention of squashing these efforts? Not okay.”
Epic employee Jesse McCormick leads the DEI Council, which she helped create in summer of 2020. She said the council sets its own goals but works with CEO Judy Faulkner to ensure that the principles the council releases are “our hill to stand on.” She also described DEI efforts that preceded the council, including a training course on “managing a diverse team.”
McCormick said she did not recall hearing Dvorak’s message at a prior meeting but said that staff should work toward diversity, equity and inclusion goals in structured ways. “You should not just read an article, and then talk with people about how you're angry about the article and then provide no action and solutions and suggestions,” McCormick said. “We need people that are thinking through what's the right thing to do, what's the right action and how are we going to take it.”
Don’t ask, don’t tell?
A former employee, who described herself as a person of color, said the company’s explanation of the recording revealed company priorities. “It just reinforces the perspective that wealthy white men are the ones that we need to cater to ... when we're advocating for an improved, inclusive company and software,” she said. She said the statement was “manipulatively written to imply that Carl was defending marginalized people” when the intention was to avoid offending members of dominant groups who might oppose equal rights.
Another current employee likened Dvorak’s message to the U.S. military’s former approach to gay and lesbian service members: Don’t ask, don’t tell.
Around the same time that the message was recorded, she said, she’d hung on the window of her office a Black Lives Matter poster showing a colorful image of a Black woman on a bent knee. The poster was inside her office, but taped facing outward, where it was visible to those walking down an internal hallway. She was asked by a supervisor to remove the poster. Dvorak’s statement in the recording seemed to her to align with that experience.
“If you keep it out of the office, that’s fine, but if anybody catches wind of it internally, it's very clear that both this diversity group, and internal management has the goal or expectation of putting that to a stop,” she said.
Epic regularly highlights how the features included in its software can allow health care providers to track social factors that can affect a person’s health or the quality of the care they receive, she said. But the recording suggests to her that the company “has no internal commitment to any of these issues” and is only using equity work to improve its public image.
“It’s really the nail in the coffin. We all knew it was happening, but for it to have been discussed so flippantly and so brazenly — there's no way that I'm gonna stay employed at Epic for more than three months at this point.”
