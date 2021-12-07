Layoffs of 12 Middleton-based Raven Software workers prompt 2 days of walkouts

An estimated 45 workers employed by a prominent video game development company in Middleton staged walkouts Monday and Tuesday after 12 staff members on the firm’s quality assurance team faced unexpected layoffs last Friday.
The online stoppage for Raven Software employees began Monday at 9:30 a.m. pacific time and included contractors, as well as full-time workers. Employees staged a subsequent online walkout Tuesday morning, joined by staff members from other branches of parent company Activision Blizzard, which is based in Santa Monica, California.
It is not yet known how long the Tuesday demonstration is slated to last, but demands include the rehire of all terminated employees. Workers sent management email notifications indicating they were out of the office.
Launched in 1990 by brothers Brian and Steve Raffel, Raven Software creates several video games under Activision Blizzard. They include titles like “Call of Duty: Warzone” and others in the profitable Call of Duty franchise. Activision Blizzard acquired Raven Software in 1997 for $12 million.
Last week, Activision Blizzard told 12 quality assurance testers — employees who play video games to check for technical glitches — that their contracts would expire on Jan. 28, according to a collective Monday statement from ABK Workers Alliance — ABK standing for Activision Blizzard King.
King Games, based in Sweden, is a key division of Activision Blizzard, producing mobile games like the popular “Candy Crush.”
Joining Raven Software workers amid the Tuesday walkout were quality assurance testers from Texas, Minnesota and from Activision Blizzard's own team, the alliance said on Twitter Tuesday, using a “#WeAreRaven” hashtag. Another Activision subsidiary, California-based computer games maker Treyarch, was participating as of Tuesday afternoon.
An Activision Publishing spokesperson told the Wisconsin State Journal Tuesday that the reason for the layoffs is because the company is converting “approximately 500 temporary workers” to full-time employees in the coming months.
Employees who are promoted to full-time will receive a $1.50 per hour raise, moving to a rate of $18.50, workers told the Washington Post last Friday. The workers were also told they would receive more benefits and bonuses.
“Unfortunately, as part of this change, we also have notified 20 temporary workers across studios that their contracts would not be extended,” the Activision Publishing spokesperson said Tuesday. “Activision Publishing is growing its overall investment in its development and operations resources.”
That’s despite Activision Blizzard making $2 billion over the last three months, the company said in a November earnings call as outlined in the Friday Washington Post report. In addition, Raven Software’s “Call of Duty: Vanguard” earns $5.2 million per day, according to the workers’ Monday statement.
The Wisconsin State Journal also reached out to Raven's Raffel for comment, but has yet to receive a response as of Tuesday afternoon. He reportedly gave a statement to employees Monday that mirrored Activision's about temporary contracts not being renewed. He later apologized and said he could have been clearer.
What Raven workers allege
The quality assurance testers, the workers said in the collective statement, were brought into individual meetings Friday and told of the layoffs. The Washington Post reported Friday that the meetings are slated to last until Dec. 8.
The workers allege that the quality assurance team was told “multiple times” by Raven leadership that there were “positive departmental changes” coming. But the changes “were also used as the reason why no members of the team received standard promotions or raises that were meant to be in place by March 2021.”
The purpose of the Monday and Tuesday demonstrations, workers said, is to ensure the continued growth of Raven as a studio, as well as build on the positive culture that the software company has built over the years.
Raven Software associate community manager Austin O’Brien took to Twitter Monday and Tuesday to share his thoughts about the layoffs and subsequent protests.
“I am so proud of my friends,” O’Brien said of the Tuesday walkout effort. “It’s terrifying to stand up for what you think is right and face the potential consequences.”
“I am gutted right now,” he said of the Friday layoffs Monday. “My friends in QA at Raven were promised, for months, that Activision was working toward a pay restructure to increase their wages.”
The Wisconsin State Journal reached out to Some of Raven's current and former Raven employees, but has yet to receive a direct response. O'Brien's Tweet has so far received more than 20,000 likes on the platform.
Past Activision grievances
This isn’t the first time parent company Activision Blizzard has received criticism for its employment practices, nor is the Raven walkout the first.
The company has recently come under scrutiny per a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The lawsuit cites gender discrimination, as well as harassment, that has allegedly pervaded for years.
A worker told the Washington Post in August that during her stint with Activision from 2015-2016, she had been “underpaid,” as well as “harassed, and on two separate occasions, groped at company events.” She was among the group of employees who provided testimony to the California department.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, the subject of a November Wall Street Journal report, said he knew about sexual misconduct claims but failed to form the board of directors. After that news broke, more than 100 Activision employees staged a walkout at the Irvine, California campus of Blizzard Entertainment, one of the major Activision Blizzard studios.
That also prompted over 32,000 people to sign a change.org petition titled “Remove Bobby Kotick From Activision/Blizzard.” The petition currently calls for 35,000 signatures.
“This petition will not guarantee his removal, but it will show him that we are not okay with him blatantly ignoring the cries of his employees,” the petition states. “Having a petition with Activision Blizzard consumer signatures should show him how much we think he is unfit for his position.”
