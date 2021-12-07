Layoffs of 12 Middleton-based Raven Software workers prompt 2 days of walkouts

The workers allege that the quality assurance team was told “multiple times” by Raven leadership that there were “positive departmental changes” coming. But the changes “were also used as the reason why no members of the team received standard promotions or raises that were meant to be in place by March 2021.”

The purpose of the Monday and Tuesday demonstrations, workers said, is to ensure the continued growth of Raven as a studio, as well as build on the positive culture that the software company has built over the years.

Raven Software associate community manager Austin O’Brien took to Twitter Monday and Tuesday to share his thoughts about the layoffs and subsequent protests.

“I am so proud of my friends,” O’Brien said of the Tuesday walkout effort. “It’s terrifying to stand up for what you think is right and face the potential consequences.”

“I am gutted right now,” he said of the Friday layoffs Monday. “My friends in QA at Raven were promised, for months, that Activision was working toward a pay restructure to increase their wages.”