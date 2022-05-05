Latino Chamber of Commerce plans move, $5M renovation of Verona Road building

The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce plans to move into a new building just after receiving $3.6 million from the state to bolster its efforts to support minority entrepreneurs.

The Chamber, currently located on Commerce Drive, is looking at purchasing and renovating an existing 15,000-square-foot space on Verona Road in the city of Fitchburg. The project is worth around $5 million, said Chamber CEO Jessica Cavazos, and would be funded by a capital campaign that the organization plans to unveil in a matter of weeks.

The need for expansion comes as the Chamber has reached a membership of around 643 businesses in 24 Wisconsin counties, Cavazos said, with those numbers only slated to grow as the organization plans to not only hire several employees to increase its outreach efforts in rural communities, but build on a program that offers small loans.

Those efforts are supported by the $3.6 million grant, which comes from the state's Diverse Business Assistance program first introduced by Gov. Tony Evers last October. That came as the pandemic highlighted the disparities minority businesses have faced in comparison to their white counterparts for decades.

"The dream that (the Chamber) had in 2017 is becoming executable," said Cavazos during an informational session about the project Wednesday night, adding that the organization has operated at its current location for around five years.

The project, which Cavazos referred to as a business incubator space known as "The Gateway," would offer members, a majority of which are Latino, space to develop their ideas and get the educational support they need.

The Chamber chose Fitchburg because 30% of it membership resides there, she said. And according to data from the city of Fitchburg, around 17% of municipality's population is Latino.

A rendering by Midwestern architect Shive-Hattery features office and conference room space, classrooms for educational activities, a small retail area modeled after the State Street Pop-Up shop initiative (Culture Collectives) and a commercial-grade kitchen.

The classrooms would support the Chamber's "Tu Empresa" incubator program, Cavazos said, adding that the kitchen would provide space for training and food preparation for entrepreneurs looking to open a restaurant or food cart. Five area businesses would help provide the food.

Before such renovations can move forward, the city of Fitchburg needs to approve a rezone for the Verona Road building, as well as a permit to allow for the kitchen's construction, said Fitchburg economic development director Mike Zimmerman.

The space is currently zoned under a "Business Highway District" classification, he explained, but rezoning under the "General Business District" classification instead would allow for the intended uses.

The Fitchburg Planning Commission plans to take action on the rezone and permit on Tuesday, May 17. If the Commission likes what it sees, it will vote to recommend both agenda items to the Fitchburg City Council for final approval the following Tuesday, Zimmerman said.

"We think (the project) is a wonderful initiative that will be a win-win for everyone," Zimmerman said during the Wednesday session.

It's unclear whether the city will put forth funds to support the Chamber's move, but Cavazos said the organization has been in talks with companies like American Family Insurance and Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences to garner financial support.

Both businesses have been heavy supporters of development projects on Madison's South Side — including the $25 million Black Business Hub and $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

Cavazos said the Chamber is also looking for help from its eventual neighbor, nonprofit restaurant Little John's owned by Chef Dave Heide, to see how the two organizations can best accommodate the entrepreneurs using the kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Chamber will operate using the hybrid model it has amid the pandemic, offering both in-person and virtual meeting options for those who need its resources, Cavazos said, adding the organization plans to close on the new building sometime in June.

