Lands' End turns to loss in fiscal third quarter

DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $4.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dodgeville-based clothing maker said it had a loss of 14 cents per share, on revenue of $371 million in the period.

Zacks said analysts expected a loss of 7 cents per share, Yahoo Finance reported.

In the same period a year ago, Lands’ End had net income of $7.4 million, or 22 cents per share, on revenue of $375.8 million.

“We experienced strong conversion rates throughout the quarter indicating favorable responses to our product offerings,” CEO Jerome Griffith said in a statement.

“While the current environment remains volatile, we are optimistic about the future as we focus on making progress against our strategic initiatives. Our long-tenured customer base and our digitally driven eCommerce model gives me confidence that Lands’ End is in a strong position for long-term success.”

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending in January, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $530 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of 27 cents to 18 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

“We have revised our full-year outlook to account for the uncertain macro environment,” Jim Gooch, president and chief financial officer, said in a statement. “We anticipate that the fourth quarter will be highly promotional and we plan to remain competitive with our pricing to drive traffic through the holiday season.”