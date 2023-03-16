DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter and 2022 loss after reporting a profit in the same periods a year ago.
The Dodgeville-based retailer said it had a loss of $3.3 million, or $0.10 per share, on revenue of $529.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
For its fiscal year, the company reported a loss of $12.5 million, or $0.38 per share, on revenue of $1.56 billion.
In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, Lands’ End had net income of $7.1 million, or $0.21 per share, on revenue of $555.4 million.
In fiscal 2021, the company reported net income of $33.4 million, or $0.99 per share, on revenue of $1.64 billion.
Lands’ End said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $310 million for the current first fiscal quarter of 2023, and a full-year loss for fiscal 2023 of $0.18 to $0.03 per share with revenue ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.62 billion.
“We executed well throughout the fourth quarter to deliver sequential sales and margin improvement in each month of the quarter, resulting in revenue and adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of our expectations,” Lands’ End CEO Andrew McLean said in a statement. “We are pleased to see this momentum continue in the first quarter, particularly in our core swim category.”
