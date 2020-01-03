Lands' End sued by Delta Air Lines employees who claim uniforms cause health problems

Dodgeville-based Lands' End faces two lawsuits from Delta Air Lines employees who claim their required uniforms manufactured by the clothing company cause severe medical problems.

The two class-action lawsuits -- the first filed Oct. 3 and the second filed on Tuesday, both in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin -- claim the uniforms caused numerous Delta employees to break out in skin rashes, suffer migraines and suffer breathing difficulties, among other problems.

The suits claim Lands' End was negligent in issuing the uniforms and failing to recall the garments. Lands' End spokeswoman Tricia Dudley declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Delta rolled out the uniforms, designed by fashion designer Zac Posen and manufactured by Lands' End, in May 2018.

"These uniforms were built to keep Delta employees safe, comfortable and always ready to fly," Lands' End CEO Jerome Griffith said at the time.