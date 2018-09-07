Sales were up for Lands' End in the second quarter but the company's net loss widened, sending Lands' End stock into a decline on Thursday.
The Dodgeville apparel retailer reported a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $307.9 million for the three months that ended Aug. 3 compared with a net loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, on $302.2 million in sales for the same period last year.
CEO Jerome Griffith said it was the fifth consecutive quarter of increasing revenue.
Direct sales, including online orders, rose 6 percent to $276.6 million for the quarter but sales at Lands' End retail stores dropped 26 percent to $31.3 million. That's mainly because of a reduction of 57 Lands' End shops within Sears stores, the company said.
For the first six months of fiscal 2018, Lands' End had a net loss of $7.9 million, or 25 cents a share, on sales of $607.8 million. For the first six months of 2017, the company had a net loss of $11.7 million, or 37 cents a share, on sales of $570.6 million.
After the report was released, Lands' End stock closed Thursday at $22 a share, down $3.05, or 12 percent, after dipping as low as $19.55 in trading during the day, or 22 percent below Wednesday's close at $25.05.