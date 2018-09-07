Lands' End headquarters, generic file photo, State Journal photo (copy) (copy) (copy)
Sales were up for Lands' End in the second quarter but the company's net loss widened, sending Lands' End stock into a decline on Thursday.

The Dodgeville apparel retailer reported a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $307.9 million for the three months that ended Aug. 3 compared with a net loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, on $302.2 million in sales for the same period last year.

CEO Jerome Griffith said it was the fifth consecutive quarter of increasing revenue.

Direct sales, including online orders, rose 6 percent to $276.6 million for the quarter but sales at Lands' End retail stores dropped 26 percent to $31.3 million. That's mainly because of a reduction of 57 Lands' End shops within Sears stores, the company said.

For the first six months of fiscal 2018, Lands' End had a net loss of $7.9 million, or 25 cents a share, on sales of $607.8 million. For the first six months of 2017, the company had a net loss of $11.7 million, or 37 cents a share, on sales of $570.6 million.

After the report was released, Lands' End stock closed Thursday at $22 a share, down $3.05, or 12 percent, after dipping as low as $19.55 in trading during the day, or 22 percent below Wednesday's close at $25.05.

