Lands' End’s fiscal third-quarter results miss analysts’ estimates

“We delivered encouraging results in the third quarter, given the challenging environment,” Lands End President and CFO Jim Gooch said in a statement. “We have taken numerous actions to expedite receipts, and despite supply chain delays, which negatively impacted our in-stock position and sales early in the fourth quarter, we recovered our in-stock position to historical levels heading into Cyber Week. With these actions, we believe our inventory is positioned well for the remainder of this year and as we head into 2022. Consumer demand for our brand remains strong, and we are confident in the long-term health of our business and the growth opportunities that lie ahead. We look forward to sharing more details on our path forward when we announce our updated long-term targets.”