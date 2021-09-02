 Skip to main content
Lands' End reports fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2M
Lands' End reports fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2M

Lands' End headquarters, generic file photo, State Journal photo

Lands' End headquarters in Dodgeville.

 JUDY NEWMAN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

DODGEVILLE — Lands' End Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $16.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dodgeville-based clothing maker said it had profit of 48 cents, and revenue of $384.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Lands' End said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $405 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.35 to $1.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.71 billion.

Lands' End shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

