Lands' End furloughs 70 percent of its corporate workforce amid COVID-19 pandemic

Employment powerhouse

Lands’ End was founded in Chicago in 1962 by Gary Comer, who had started a mail-order sailing equipment business. A year later, Comer and five partners incorporated Lands’ End Yacht Stores. In 1978, Comer moved the warehouse and phone operations to Dodgeville, and in 1986 the clothing company went public. He stepped down as president in 1990 but remained chairman of the board until Lands’ End was sold to Sears Holdings Corp. in May 2002. He died in 2006 at the age of 78.

The company, which split from Sears in 2015 and is now again publicly traded, has been a regional employment force for southwest Wisconsin, supplying jobs in warehousing, shipping, customer service and other departments essential for a major corporation with a global reach.

Novak said Lands’ End employs roughly 4,000 people in Dodgeville and is Iowa County’s largest employer. But because most businesses and all schools in the community and the state are shut down, Novak said, the impact of having 1,000 people out of work is hard to gauge.