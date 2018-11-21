Lands' End is getting a high-profile shout-out from Oprah.
Talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey is including the Dodgeville retailer's women's faux fur, hooded, down-filled winter coat on the 2018 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list.
It is "the coat of the season," Winfrey says in the December issue of O, The Oprah Magazine.
"Water-resistant on the outside, down on the inside, a removable faux-fur-trimmed hood, deep pockets — and you can wear these maxi coats without feeling like you've been swallowed whole," Winfrey wrote.
The coat, starting at $219, is one of 107 selections on Oprah's list, along with items as varied as a $45 Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Kit from Urban Agriculture in Los Angeles, a $199 Embark Dog DNA test kit, and a $1,300 Samsung 2018 QLED TV.
This is the third straight year that Lands' End apparel has been featured on Oprah's list. In 2017, the company's women's flannel shirts made the cut, and in 2016, the down top coat with a removable hood won her praise.
Getting that kind of celebrity accolade can boost sales, Lands' End spokeswoman Michele Casper said.
"Oprah’s influence is legendary. She has the magic touch! While we cannot predict sales, we do know historically that her list definitely appeals to our Lands’ End customer," Casper said.
Lands' End, founded in 1963, has 4,000 employees worldwide, including 3,000 in Dodgeville, and had $1.4 billion in sales in the 2017 fiscal year.