Calling it “a landmark year,” Exact Sciences Corp. CEO and chairman Kevin Conroy said 934,000 people used the company’s Cologuard home test kit for colorectal cancer in 2018, an increase of 64 percent from the year before.
That brought in $454.5 million in revenue for the Madison diagnostic test company, up 71 percent from Exact’s $266 million in revenue in 2017.
Exact’s net loss also rose, hitting $175.1 million, or $1.43 a share, for 2018 compared with a net loss of $114.4 million, or 99 cents a share, for 2017. Chief financial officer Jeff Elliott said the cost of new employees hired for sales and customer care contributed to that, as well as research on new cancer test products.
In the October-December fourth quarter alone, 292,000 Cologuard tests were processed, revenue was $143 million and the net loss was $54 million, or 44 cents a share.
Conroy said with the expansion of Exact’s Badger Road lab and the addition of automation there, the company can now process 3 million Cologuard stool samples, twice as many as a year ago. Later this year, Exact’s second lab will finish construction just off Schroeder Road, raising total capacity to 7 million tests a year.
Conroy said the company plans to apply for approval from federal regulators in the first half of this year to expand the use of Cologuard from people ages 50 and up to those 45 and up, based on revised guidelines the American Cancer Society issued last year for colorectal cancer screening.
He also said a team of 50 experts from Mayo Clinic and Exact scientists has identified biomarkers for 13 of the top 15 types of cancer and expects to create “multiple tests” to screen for cancers.
“We fully intend to create a new standard of care,” Conroy told a conference call with financial analysts Thursday.
The company predicts it will process about 1.5 million Cologuard tests this year, drawing revenue of $710 million or more.
Since Exact Sciences was founded in 1995, it has amassed total losses of about $1 billion.