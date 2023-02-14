Miniature canvases in which the artist uses a magnifying glass to paint intricate scenes. Old typewriters. LEGO earrings. "Upcycled" furniture. Statues of the Virgin Mary. Coffee mugs that say "cat mom." Tapestries educating you about various kinds of mushrooms.
All are treasures, trinkets, knick-knacks and whatchamacallits you can find at The Vintage Flip, a growing gift and home accessories shop located inside a repurposed church with tall and colorful stain glass windows just a hop and a skip from downtown Lake Mils.
Opened in 2017, The Vintage Flip just expanded the former church's 1,200 square foot lower level to showcase a curated group of artists and vendors as the shop's need for retail space has increased, said owner Jennifer Vallier.
Prices for items range from just under $3 for stickers or other "fun little quirky things," Vallier said, to a few hundred dollars for refurbished furniture pieces.
"I have the vintage lovers who come in," she said of the types of customers who visit her store on North Main Street. "Some of the younger customers focus a little more on the trending things. The hot thing right now is brass."
Vallier is the sole employee of the shop besides a "young girl who comes in and helps out" sometimes, she said.
"I was a stay at home mom most of my life," Vallier said of what she did before becoming a small business owner, adding that she lost her sister and father to cancer within five years of one another – The Vintage Flip is Vallier's way of honoring her late sister, she said, as it was their joint dream growing up to open an upcycled furniture store. Upcycling is also known as creative reuse, or the transformation of old or unwanted products into something new.
Vallier's late father was an entrepreneur who had worked as a restauranteur, a hotel owner and in construction management.
When Vallier was a child, he and Vallier's mother would also go to auctions to in search of vintage treasures – at one point, the family had the largest collection of antique pianos in the state of Wisconsin, Vallier said.
Both losses showed Vallier how short life is, so she "scraped resources together" to open The Vintage Flip, which is only closed on Mondays.
At first, the shop was a "tiny" store located on West Lake Street in Lake Mills. The church the shop now occupies was available to lease back then, but it wasn't yet the right time as fate would have it, Vallier said.
"When we first started, we were more antiques and I did a lot of consignment with the public," she said, explaining that consignment is an arrangement in which goods are left in the possession of an authorized third party like The Vintage Flip to sell – the party that sells the goods receives a portion of the supplier or vendor's retail profits, either as a flat rate fee or commission. "We added in some vendors and artists, as well as people who upcycled furniture along the way."
But the church became available again in 2019, and The Vintage Flip moved in just before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked its havoc.
That's also when "we would do a vintage market on the square," said Vallier, who also finds her inventory at estate sales and on websites selling wholesale products to small businesses like The Vintage Flip.
"Do you have have 'that feeling' about a place?," she said of the church. "You just know you're meant to be there. I felt like I was supposed to be in this building. I love coming here every day."
The health crisis made Vallier question whether her shop could manage its then-recent move. But The Vintage Flip prevailed, having turned to curbside pickup and online sales to keep the business afloat.
Going forward, Vallier said she's excited to continue expanding The Vintage Flip and building on the shop's reputation as a Lake Mills destination. She also wants to get back into the flea market scene, giving other Lake Mills businesses "an outlet for their products."
History of the church
The church in which The Vintage Flip resides was built in 1891 amid what the Wisconsin Historical Society calls an "early gothic revival" in architecture. The United Brethren Evangelical Church occupied the structure back then.
The space became the United Methodist Church in 1968, according to historical society records.
In the early 1970s, the building was home to local free masons, according to Jefferson County land records. The building was sold to a private owner in 2000, land records indicate.
"Most people are attracted to old buildings," said Robin Untz, president of the Lake Mills Aztlan Historical Society. "It's something that draws people to Lake Mills and what gives our community its character and charm."
"The former church at 400 N. Main St. is the perfect example of being able to preserve our local identity while the inside is used for a modern purpose."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
