Visitors to Dane County's village of Oregon can now travel to the quaint countryside of Italy — except not via airplane or boat.
The owners of La Rocca's Restaurant and Pizzeria, which takes up 5,000 square feet on Oregon's Janesville Street, launched La Rocca's Imports and Specialties in December.
The retail store, a cozy offshoot of the restaurant located right next door, is Vito and Cathy La Rocca's way of sharing their Sicilian values with the community: Fresh food is nourishment for the soul, and enjoying a home-cooked meal with your family is an experience to be savored rather than rushed.
"There are people who eat to live, and people who live to eat," Cathy said, adding that she and her husband are at the store every day along with six part-time employees, some of whom help out in the retail store. "Food is the core of life."
If the shop's products aren't made in-house, La Rocca said they are bought directly from Italy or from a U.S. vendor that buys from the European country.
The business offers fresh take-and-bake options pulled directly from the pizzeria's menu like meatballs, lasagna, penne pasta with marinara sauce, salads and cold cuts of various meats. It will soon provide shoppers with take-and-bake pizza kits with dough made in-house, La Rocca said.
La Rocca's Imports and Specialties shelves and tables are also stocked with traditional Italian cuisine staples like various kinds of pasta, olive oils, cookies, gelato, cookware, dishware and espresso machines, as well as roasted peppers, eggplant, artichokes and black olives. The gelato is especially popular among customers, La Rocca said, adding that they've asked for it by the gallon despite it only being sold in small containers.
"We have eaten and tasted all the things that are in our Italian specialty store," La Rocca said. "What better way is there for me to be selling an item? I can actually talk about the tasting experience. I can also give you ideas and advice on how to make that item."
Prices for product range from a $3 bag of cookies to an $18 bottle of olive oil. La Rocca said the store doesn't sell wine, a classic Italian beverage, because of local ordinances that limit alcohol sales.
"We are not a high-end store," La Rocca said, adding that items come in smaller portions to keep prices affordable.
Business has been good since opening the shop, La Rocca said. The store's advertising has mainly been through word of mouth. The pizzeria continues to do well, too.
Sicilian roots
Both Vito and Cathy trace their roots back to the town of Marsala, Sicily — a province of Italy. The town of Marsala is famous for its wine, food, beaches, majestic buildings and historic churches. It's located on "the last part of the boot" of Italy, Cathy said.
"I grew up in the restaurant business," Cathy said. The couple met in the U.S. and quickly discovered they had a joint passion for the art of cooking.
In the late 1970s, they began working in Italian restaurants in Rockford, Illinois, and did so until the early 1980s, La Rocca said. That's when the La Roccas opened their first Italian restaurant in Stoughton, operating there until 1990 when Marsala called the family and their business back home for almost a decade.
"Both of Vito's parents had moved back, and we had two little girls who did not know their grandparents," La Rocca said.
But the La Roccas couldn't be kept away from Wisconsin forever — upon moving back in 2002, the family opened a small pickup and delivery pizzeria in Brooklyn. A few years later, La Rocca's restaurant would find itself on Madison's Williamson Street until ultimately settling for the village of Oregon in 2012.
The village has the small-town atmosphere that La Rocca's Pizzeria and the store can thrive on, La Rocca said.
"Being in Oregon has been a great opportunity for us," she said. "The village is very welcoming."
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2022 stories
"The storm will abate, and the sun will rise again."
That was a quote I read recently. It's was written by a renowned psychiatrist who actually practices locally.
It's hard not to get caught in the throes of all the headlines and wonder what the world is coming to. Even for me – an anxious and introverted pessimist-who-is-secretly-an-optimist with high hopes that, while the world may seem bleak at times, things will eventually get better.
There are still pockets of joy even in the deepest pits of fire.
I never envisioned that my journalism career would entail weathering an ongoing pandemic whose affects are likely to be felt for decades to come. For one story this year, I drove for miles as cars lined up outside a pharmacy waiting for a COVID-19 test amid a shortage caused by the omicron variant.
Eventually, that shortage eased. And more is now known about the once mystery virus that had everyone fearing an apocalypse was imminent.
Soon after, with a colleague and friend, we highlighted the problems plaguing Wisconsin's childcare industry as exacerbated by pandemic.
Since then, various organizations have sought ways to better support parents and providers with more work to be done. Sometimes, it takes work to make things better.
I covered the city of Madison's effort to better support businesses owned by people of color last spring. I recall one of my sources texting to tell me I had created "art" once the story published. Efforts continue.
Additionally, I wrote about how a local uptick in unionization rates (that's continuing by the way) was reflective of a national trend, and how the Dane County employers were jumping on the bandwagon to support workers with children despite no federal guidelines for doing so.
There are still no federal guidelines in December 2022, but the story did inspire a well-written column by the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board.
Solving some problems may have to start with new knowledge and awareness, just like storms always start with lightning, and then cracks of thunder.
The clouds always pass with time. And the sun comes out again.
That's my personal theme for 2022. Enjoy the below collection.
