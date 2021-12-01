Kwik Trip to require payment at the pump or prepayment inside at all stores

Wisconsin's largest convenience store company is bringing uniformity to buying gas.

Already common at its stores in urban areas, Kwik Trip has announced that beginning Jan. 3, customers at all of its nearly 800 stores will need to pay at the pump or prepay for their gas inside.

The La Crosse-based company, which operates in four states, said the move is designed to prevent drive-offs and improve customer service.

"We are moving to prepay to improve our guest service," said David Niemi, a company spokesman. "Our coworkers spend so much time watching the fuel islands for drive offs, they can’t focus solely on the guests in the stores."

The only exception to the new rule will be for side-diesel islands, used primarily by large trucks. Niemi said those fueling positions will continue to allow customers to pay inside the store after they have fueled if they choose.