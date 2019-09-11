The delivery area for Kwik Trip is getting bigger.
The convenience store company launched pilot delivery services early last month in Downtown Madison from its store on Monroe Street and from a store in downtown La Crosse. In addition, delivery service was added in late August to Green Bay and Appleton but this week the convenience store company announced that it has expanded delivery to most of Madison, Middleton, Monona and Sun Prairie.
Kwik Trip, based in La Crosse and on track to have nearly 700 stores in three states by the end of the year, has partnered with Madison-based EatStreet, one of the largest food delivery companies in the country.
“The response has been overwhelming from our loyal customers and that meant one thing: We needed to expedite the launch of delivery at other Kwik Trip locations,” David Jackson, Kwik Trip’s digital marketing and loyalty manager, said in a press release.
Kwik Trip now has seven stores in Madison offering delivery of items like muffins, doughnuts, pizza, hot and cold sandwiches and grocery items while delivery is also available from stores at 6519 Century Ave., Middleton; 105 E. Broadway, Monona; and 2599 Ironwood Dr., Sun Prairie. In the coming weeks, EatStreet plans to also launch delivery for Kwik Trip in Eau Claire, Janesville and Wausau.
“It’s clear customers want Kwik Trip delivered to their doorsteps,” Matt Howard, EatStreet's CEO and co-founder said. “Customers in our hometown of Madison have enjoyed delivery for dozens of restaurants, and the addition of more Kwik Trip locations is only going to make it that much better.”
EatStreet, founded in 2010 by three college students, is now in over 250 cities nationwide connecting customers to more than 15,000 restaurants and food stores.