A San Francisco-based program that lets entrepreneurs and small business owners crowdfund for microloans will debut in Madison on Monday.
Kiva Greater Madison will provide a platform to raise loans ranging from $500 to $10,000, said Nichole Crust, who is heading the local program.
Kiva aims to help people who often have a hard time funding a business or nonprofit, she said.
“We are financially supporting people who are traditionally unbanked — women, people of color, immigrants,” Crust said.
“Many of the small business owners who come to Kiva have all the tools to succeed except one. They have a vision for success, a plan to achieve that success, and all they’re missing is capital,” said Sophia Zisook, Kiva’s Midwest regional manager.
Here’s how Kiva works: A borrower applies for a loan. A review team at the San Francisco office considers the application. If it’s approved, the borrower is asked to raise the first round of funds from friends and family — 20 people who will each contribute at least $25 within 15 days.
“That’s what Kiva considers your social collateral,” Crust said.
After that, the borrower can raise funds on Kiva’s website for 30 days, seeking loans of $25 or more per contributor, at zero percent interest.
They are loans, not gifts or donations, Crust said, with payback periods ranging from six months to 36 months, depending on the size of the loan. There is risk involved, but Crust said the payback rate is 96.9 percent worldwide, about 78 percent in the U.S.
The organization, founded in 2005, says it has helped crowdfund a combined $1.25 billion in microloans to more than 3 million entrepreneurs in 81 countries and 47 U.S. states.
The program has been operating in Milwaukee since 2015, and Wendy Baumann, president and chief visionary officer of the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. (WWBIC), is a big supporter. WWBIC, founded in 1987, also provides loans to women, people of color, veterans and lower-income people.
“I love Kiva,” Baumann said. “It’s a great instrument that complements our work.”
In three years, Kiva has helped 216 Wisconsin entrepreneurs raise $1.2 million in crowdfunded loans, at least eight of them in the Madison area. They include EleBalloons balloon creations, organic craft brewer Giant Jones Brewing Co., and Slide Gourmet Potato Chips — all owned by women.
Crust said Kiva is different from other crowdfunding platforms in several ways.
In addition to the vetting process and the early funding from family and friends, the organization requires a $250,000 payment to join the network. In Madison, contributions came from the city of Madison, WWBIC, Madison Gas & Electric, the Doyenne Group and Kiva. That money does not go toward the microloans, Crust said.
The city of Madison provided $50,000.
“Creating opportunities for equitable capital for Madison entrepreneurs is of vital importance to the economic growth of our economy,” Mayor Paul Soglin said. “Kiva is a community partner that will work with entrepreneurs and the city to provide character-based loans to our neighbors working to build strong businesses to serve the community.”
Crust said with most crowdfunding sites, 70 percent of the money comes from people the borrower knows. With Kiva, “we see the opposite. About 70 percent comes from people you’ve never met.”
Why do anonymous lenders get involved? “It sounds a little kumbaya but people do it for the greater good,” Crust said.
Crust said she thinks Kiva will be “successful quickly” here. “Madison is a city where entrepreneurship is booming. It just makes sense for small businesses to use these zero percent interest loans to grow their businesses,” she said.