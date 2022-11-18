'Just don't stop.' Business owners clear hurdles to making it in Madison

Awa Sibi and Jeff Patterson both had big dreams.

They both faced adversity as Black business owners, and overcame them to create successful businesses. And they're passionate about what they do.

The Wisconsin State Journal talked to Sibi and Patterson about how they became successful business owners and ways they're mentoring those who want to do the same.

'Believe in what you do'

Growing up in the West African city of Abidjan, Awa Sibi watched her mother craft beautiful meals for her family. It didn’t take very long for Sibi to pick up cooking herself. Around the age of nine, she started making eggs for breakfast, but soon she was cooking up more complex delicacies.

“In the afternoon, I'd go bother my mother for some beef or some chicken and I would start making my own little concoctions,” Sibi recalled. “It is something that I just found in my fingers. I can make anything happen with food. So it's a skill that I think I got from my mom.”

Today, Sibi runs Les Delices de Awa, a popular West African catering business based in Madison. Les Delices de Awa is experiencing its most successful year yet and expansion is on the horizon, Sibi said. But amidst all her current success lies a past filled with adversity.

“I have a notebook where I mark and date whenever I was told no for no apparent reason,” she said. “I mean, it hurts. It crashes you.”

After having her son at the age of 20, Sibi moved to the U.S. the following year, with the encouragement of her parents. But her transition to life in Madison was rocky. Some of Sibi’s struggles included figuring out the best way to take care of her son with special needs, managing school work and leaving an abusive relationship.

After ending her abusive relationship and pausing her studies, Sibi desperately needed to find a way to make ends meet. So she turned to what she knew best: food. She started cooking West African food and delivering it by car all across the Madison area for $12-$15 a plate.

“It wasn't presented as a choice,” she explained. “It was about survival for a long time and it helped me pay the bills and take care of my child.”

In 2019, Sibi and her son moved into a women’s shelter. Despite their situation, Sibi still managed to maintain her budding business.

“None of my customers knew what I was going through because I was always going to deliver the food with a smile on my face,” she recalled.

Building connections

With her food, Sibi has been able to connect with her fellow Madisonians, especially those within the West African community. She loves hearing about how her food reminds her customers of home and encourages others to expand their palates.

“One of my goals was to make sure that the West African food or culture was not lost because we have a big community here and I just think that there's just such an absence of representation when it comes to our food,” she said. “My African customers have told me many times that some of them told me that they don't miss home anymore like they used to because of the food.”

Sibi was set to open a food cart in 2020, a plan that was derailed by the pandemic. In the early years of its operation, Sibi recalled struggling to form a solid relationship with her bank and to have her business taken seriously in comparison to other local caterers.

"There's a lack of opportunities for people like me," she said. "Sometimes you fight for it."

Now, in 2022, Sibi caters for events around the city regularly and she has hired one full-time employee. She recently received a $50,000 grant from the Urban League of Greater Madison. She plans to use the grant to find a physical space for her business. Currently, she cooks out of a commercial kitchen at Badger Rock Community Center.

“The goal is to have a kitchen where we can do our manufacturing work and it can be our point of contact,” she said. “It's really hard not having a location where people can just show up at any time of the day and get food. That's what we're striving to do.”

After years of facing obstacle after obstacle, Sibi said that she feels like her hard work is finally paying off. Her advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is simple.

“Believe in what you do and don't stop. Just don't stop,” she said. “It's OK to just feel like it's all coming crashing down, but really the hard work and the time you put in is going to eventually pay off.”

'I'm about bringing people together'

Walking into JP Hair Design, it immediately feels like home. Smiles and laughter abound, as the barbers, all dressed in identical maroon jerseys, attend to their clients.

This was owner Jeff Patterson's vision when he opened his doors in 1998. He wanted to run a welcoming space, built upon the importance of community and professionalism.

“Community, I think that's innate in me,” Patterson said. “I'm about bringing people together, and I believe that my team, the guys at work here, we all got that same vision.”

JP Hair Design, 584 Grand Canyon Drive, is a beloved space in Madison. After more than 22 years in business, the barbershop has continually expanded, and Patterson has become an influential community figure.

Patterson moved to Madison to go to cosmetology school in 1995. After that, he worked at the local barbershop Style & Grace, before opening his own shop in 1998 in a small studio at Yellowstone Drive. After building up his clientele, he moved to his current shop in 1999 and expanded the shop in 2003. In 2021, Patterson bought the property on which his shop and multiple other businesses are located.

Patterson said that in the early years, his priority was making sure that the barbershop was seen as respectable. Because of this, he ran a tight ship.

“I was tight on people coming up with loud music and people hanging out outside. I was really tight on people coming and smelling like weed,” he recalled. “ I wanted my neighbors to know that this Black-owned barbershop is professional. That was my biggest hurdle.”

In 1999, there were only four Black-owned barbershops in Madison, he said. Today, he estimates that there are close to 15. Some of the barbers that he’s trained have gone on to open their own shops, and many fellow owners look to him for advice, he said.

“Once the pandemic hit, all the other barbershops were calling me, ‘JP. What should we do? What do you guys doing?'” he recalled. “That let me know. ‘Hey Jeff, you got to be responsible. You got to watch what you're doing because others are watching you.’”

Giving back is a major focus for Patterson. In partnership with community health advocate Aaron Perry, Patterson runs the Men’s Health and Education Center out of the barbershop. The center offers visitors free health services such as blood pressure checks, diabetes tests, vaccines, mental health screenings, and insurance enrollment. The goal of the center is to provide accessible and welcoming health care to Black men. Next door to the shop, Perry runs a clinic that provides additional free medical care.

“People of color that come to the shop weren’t comfortable going into the hospital or to see their doctor,” Patterson said. “Some of that is history with the Tuskegee experiment and people of color not trusting the health industry. So having this in the barbershop gives the guys a little confidence. This is a trusted place.”

As he reflects on his more than 20-year career, Patterson acknowledges the importance of mentors and relationships. For other aspiring Black business owners, he encourages them to do the same.

“Create great relationships,” he advised. “I did nothing on my own. I've had good mentors and people to look up to. People who walked beside me.”