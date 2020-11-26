Just Bakery training program rolls on despite changes due to COVID-19

Just Bakery shutdown in March at the start of the pandemic, but Glenn and the instructors quickly created an online curriculum.

"By pure willingness and need, within two weeks we had it back up and running virtually," Glenn said.

Many of the skills taught at Just Bakery were easy to transition online, such as kitchen math and the science of baking. The lesson slides were uploaded and classes are taught over video calls.

But at some point, to learn how to bake, you have to do the work.

By June, Just Bakery had updated its kitchen schedule to accommodate more classes of smaller sizes. Only three students would work in the kitchen at a time under the COVID-19 plan, Glenn said.

Just Bakery decided to close the kitchen to students this month as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Wisconsin. Many of the students are struggling with homelessness or in transitional housing, Glenn said, making them more vulnerable to infection or spreading the coronavirus.

"We feel like we need to be leaders in how to do this properly and keep everybody safe," Glenn said.