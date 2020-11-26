Just Bakery training program rolls on despite changes due to COVID-19

Following months of upheaval and accommodations to meet social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit Just Dane's training program, Just Bakery, is gearing up for its busiest sales season.
The commercial baking training program for people facing barriers to employment — such as criminal histories, drug abuse or homelessness — continued teaching students throughout the pandemic by modifying the kitchen schedule and moving all other lessons online, program coordinator Carmella Glenn said.
In-person learning is important to Just Bakery, Glenn said, because being together at the kitchen and in the classroom can be emotionally healing. But that in-person component isn't more important than protecting the students and the community from the spread of COVID-19.
Though the students are not in the kitchen currently as cases in Wisconsin surge, a few paid kitchen staff are baking the dozens of pies and hundreds of cookies for the holiday season. Customers can order online at justdane.org/shop and pickup items at the curbside of the kitchen, 1708 Thierer Road, on Saturdays.
Revenue from the sales go to support the program and help it expand.
Just Bakery has been rolling with the pandemic's punches, modifying the program as needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among the students and staff.
Just Bakery shutdown in March at the start of the pandemic, but Glenn and the instructors quickly created an online curriculum.
"By pure willingness and need, within two weeks we had it back up and running virtually," Glenn said.
Many of the skills taught at Just Bakery were easy to transition online, such as kitchen math and the science of baking. The lesson slides were uploaded and classes are taught over video calls.
But at some point, to learn how to bake, you have to do the work.
By June, Just Bakery had updated its kitchen schedule to accommodate more classes of smaller sizes. Only three students would work in the kitchen at a time under the COVID-19 plan, Glenn said.
Just Bakery decided to close the kitchen to students this month as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed in Wisconsin. Many of the students are struggling with homelessness or in transitional housing, Glenn said, making them more vulnerable to infection or spreading the coronavirus.
"We feel like we need to be leaders in how to do this properly and keep everybody safe," Glenn said.
To accommodate a youth program started in recent years, Just Bakery put together baking kits for the students to take the program from home over the summer.
Fitted with hand mixers, measuring cups and baking ingredients, the high school students who would have otherwise had to complete summer school were able to learn about the culinary field from their computers.
"They had a great time being able to do it online, and the family enjoyed having the product right there," Glenn said.
Just Bakery is in the midst of its holiday season, fulfilling about 250 pie orders for Thanksgiving. Beginning Nov. 29, customers can order decorated cookies and flavored breads for Christmastime, as well Just Bakery's tea cookies, which Glenn said are a favorite every year.
"People will come to us the first time for their heartstrings, but to come back a second and third, you have to have a good product," Glenn said. "And we do."
