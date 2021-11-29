Judge Doyle Square hotel takes another step toward construction

The city's Downtown is closer to getting a long-awaited hotel.

The developer of the project announced Monday that it has purchased the site at Judge Doyle Square and has secured financing for a 262-room Embassy Suites by Hilton.

The hotel, part of a years-in-the-making $175-million redevelopment of property northeast of the Madison Municipal Building, has gone through several iterations, and in October Beitler Real Estate Services agreed to hand over the rights to Mortenson Development to build the nine-story hotel for the two-block, private-public redevelopment.

The rights transfer included the city selling the property for the hotel to Mortenson for $4 million instead of issuing a lease. Mortenson said it plans to break ground in the spring, with the hotel opening in 2024. The cost of the project was not disclosed by Mortenson.

“This milestone represents a long-anticipated culmination of a successful public-private collaboration between the city of Madison, Destination Madison, Monona Terrace, numerous community stakeholders and the Mortenson team,” Nate Gundrum, Mortenson's vice president of real estate development, said in a statement. “We look forward to executing on the city’s vision to transform this component of Judge Doyle Square into a modern hospitality destination.”