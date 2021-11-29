Judge Doyle Square hotel takes another step toward construction

The city's Downtown is closer to getting a long-awaited hotel.
The developer of the project announced Monday that it has purchased the site at Judge Doyle Square and has secured financing for a 262-room Embassy Suites by Hilton.
The hotel, part of a years-in-the-making $175-million redevelopment of property northeast of the Madison Municipal Building, has gone through several iterations, and in October Beitler Real Estate Services agreed to hand over the rights to Mortenson Development to build the nine-story hotel for the two-block, private-public redevelopment.
The rights transfer included the city selling the property for the hotel to Mortenson for $4 million instead of issuing a lease. Mortenson said it plans to break ground in the spring, with the hotel opening in 2024. The cost of the project was not disclosed by Mortenson.
“This milestone represents a long-anticipated culmination of a successful public-private collaboration between the city of Madison, Destination Madison, Monona Terrace, numerous community stakeholders and the Mortenson team,” Nate Gundrum, Mortenson's vice president of real estate development, said in a statement. “We look forward to executing on the city’s vision to transform this component of Judge Doyle Square into a modern hospitality destination.”
Mortenson had also been seeking to lease up to 200 stalls in public garages, including the Wilson Street Garage across Pinckney Street from the hotel site, for an initial term of 40 years. However, Cameron Snyder, a spokesperson for Mortenson, said Monday that the parking agreement "will be flexible based on demand/need." Beitler, in its negotiations with the city, had sought 40 stalls as part of a 10-year agreement.
Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the Downtown, said the parking agreement calls for 100 stalls to be leased at the Wilson Street garage with an option to expand to up to 200 stalls at times of increased demand but at any city public parking structure.
The hotel is designed to serve Monona Terrace and other Downtown events and will add to the growing list of new hotels that have been built or undergone extensive upgrades in the city in recent years prior to the onset of COVID-19. Tourism in Dane County is typically a more than $1 billion industry, and officials are bullish that as events and business travel return, a hotel, like that planned for Judge Doyle Square, will be key in accommodating visitors.
Although reduced from 12 stories in Beitler's original proposal, the proposed Embassy Suites will retain its curved shape facing the street but abandons the dominant glass appearance for a mix of metal panels and glass and some masonry at the base. It will also include a first-floor lobby with bar, restaurant and meeting spaces, according to plans.
Mortenson, based in Minneapolis, and which recently constructed a Hilton Garden Inn near the Kohl Center, is working with Kahler Slater, an architectural and interior design company with offices in Madison; Madison-based Vierbicher for civil engineering, surveying and landscape architecture; and Wild Muse, a full-service interior architectural design and branding firm that specializes in design for the hospitality and leisure industry.
Monday's announcement comes after years of work by the city to find a developer to build a hotel on the site.
"It's good to see progress on the original goals of the project," said David Schmiedicke, the city's finance director.
In 2016, after failed attempts to advance a project, the city chose Beitler, which unveiled a bold design with curved, glass-sheathed towers on each side of Pinckney Street. But the city and Beitler had legal disputes, and in January 2019 the City Council approved paying Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block.
The city then issued a new request for proposals and eventually chose Stone House Development to build the $40 million apartment building above a $50.4 million city-owned structure with an underground parking garage, first-floor commercial space and bike center, and two floors of parking above the commercial space on that block.