Judge allows competitor to join case in sale of Kewaunee nuke plant; customer funds at stake

A judge on Tuesday ordered that NorthStar be allowed to participate in the Public Service Commission proceedings, over objections from Dominion and EnergySolutions.

Administrative Law Judge Michael Newmark said NorthStar’s “unique experience and expertise in the field” of decommissioning would help the PSC decide if the sale is in the public interest.

Two consumer advocacy groups, the Citizens Utility Board and Wisconsin Industrial Energy Group, will also be allowed to participate in the proceedings.

Completed in 1973, the 560-megawatt plant was originally owned by Wisconsin Public Service Corp., Alliant Energy and Madison Gas and Electric, whose customers contributed to the decommissioning fund for decades.

After buying out MGE, the remaining utilities sold the plant -- along with the $405 million decommissioning trust -- in 2005 to Dominion Energy for $220 million.

The PSC initially rejected the sale, saying it would strip the commission of control should Dominion later sell the plant to a third party and deprive ratepayers of any unused decommissioning funds.

The commission relented after Dominion added 12 conditions, including a pledge to return any excess decommissioning funds to ratepayers.