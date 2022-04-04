Join the South Central Wisconsin 2022 Job Fair

Join us for our 2022 South Central Wisconsin Job Fair on Tuesday, April 26th from 2-6 p.m. The event takes place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Pre-register now for the latest updates before the show.

(Preregistration is not required to attend event. Resumes uploaded for preregistration are not supplied to employers until the event is over. We highly encourage you to bring your resume and come in person.)

Sponsors and partners include: Urban League of Greater Madison, Worksmart Network, Dane County Job Center, Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.

There are 80 participating employers including:

WI Construction Laborers & Apprenticeship

Agrace

MSCR, Madison School & Community Recreation

UW Health Rehab Hospital

Kobussen Buses, LTD

ePac Flexible Packaging

Epic

The Park Bank

Great Big Pictures

Weir Minerals

Fisher Barton

DeForest Area School District

Cintas

EatStreet and Forkful Markets

Sheridan WI (Formerly Webcrafters)

Eastman Chemical Company

Jack Links Protein Snacks New Glarus, WI

Royle Printing

Walgreens

Options in Community Living

Superior Health Linens

Dunkin'

Manpower

American Packaging Corporation

UnityPoint Health - Meriter

Summit Golf Brands

Waunakee Manor

Oakwood Village

PSSI

Vortex Optics & Little Buffalos Preschool

Verona Area School District

FedEx

Exact Sciences

Latitude Corp.

Veyo

Levy Restaurants

Bell Laboratories, Inc.

North Central Group

Pick N Save and Metro Market

GF Hotels & Resorts dba Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn and Courtyard Madison West/Middleton

UW Madison Facilities Planning & Management

Brookdale Senior Living

Trachte, LLC

Summit Credit Union

Stoughton Trailers

Hooper

Mosquito Joe of Madison

Municipal Well and Pump

Scott Construction, INC.

Hottmann Construction

Chr. Hansen

Lodgic Everyday Community

The Autism Therapy Group

Design Air

Upper Iowa University

Madison Media Partners

TSA - Transportation Security Administration

Tekni-Plex

Hilton Madison Monona Terrace

Poynette Ironworks

Demco

Specialty Cheese

Hyatt Place Madison/Downtown

Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes

The Edgewater

Windsor Building Systems

Spherion Staffing

Dane County Sheriff's Office

Kelley Williamson Co/Kelley's Market

Tru Green

Sargents Equipment of Wisconsin LLC

Pepsi-Cola of Madison/WP Beverages

Amazon

United Cerebral Palsy

Pellitteri Waste Systems, Inc.

Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC

Attic Angel Community

Monona Catering