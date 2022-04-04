Join the South Central Wisconsin 2022 Job Fair

Join us for our 2022 South Central Wisconsin Job Fair on Tuesday, April 26th from 2-6 p.m. The event takes place at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, in Madison, Wisconsin.
Pre-register now for the latest updates before the show.
(Preregistration is not required to attend event. Resumes uploaded for preregistration are not supplied to employers until the event is over. We highly encourage you to bring your resume and come in person.)
Sponsors and partners include: Urban League of Greater Madison, Worksmart Network, Dane County Job Center, Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin and Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce.
There are 80 participating employers including:
- WI Construction Laborers & Apprenticeship
- Agrace
- MSCR, Madison School & Community Recreation
- UW Health Rehab Hospital
- Kobussen Buses, LTD
- ePac Flexible Packaging
- Epic
- The Park Bank
- Great Big Pictures
- Weir Minerals
- Fisher Barton
- DeForest Area School District
- Cintas
- EatStreet and Forkful Markets
- Sheridan WI (Formerly Webcrafters)
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Jack Links Protein Snacks New Glarus, WI
- Royle Printing
- Walgreens
- Options in Community Living
- Superior Health Linens
- Dunkin'
- Manpower
- American Packaging Corporation
- UnityPoint Health - Meriter
- Summit Golf Brands
- Waunakee Manor
- Oakwood Village
- PSSI
- Vortex Optics & Little Buffalos Preschool
- Verona Area School District
- FedEx
- Exact Sciences
- Latitude Corp.
- Veyo
- Levy Restaurants
- Bell Laboratories, Inc.
- North Central Group
- Pick N Save and Metro Market
- GF Hotels & Resorts dba Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn and Courtyard Madison West/Middleton
- UW Madison Facilities Planning & Management
- Brookdale Senior Living
- Trachte, LLC
- Summit Credit Union
- Stoughton Trailers
- Hooper
- Mosquito Joe of Madison
- Municipal Well and Pump
- Scott Construction, INC.
- Hottmann Construction
- Chr. Hansen
- Lodgic Everyday Community
- The Autism Therapy Group
- Design Air
- Upper Iowa University
- Madison Media Partners
- TSA - Transportation Security Administration
- Tekni-Plex
- Hilton Madison Monona Terrace
- Poynette Ironworks
- Demco
- Specialty Cheese
- Hyatt Place Madison/Downtown
- Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes
- The Edgewater
- Windsor Building Systems
- Spherion Staffing
- Dane County Sheriff's Office
- Kelley Williamson Co/Kelley's Market
- Tru Green
- Sargents Equipment of Wisconsin LLC
- Pepsi-Cola of Madison/WP Beverages
- Amazon
- United Cerebral Palsy
- Pellitteri Waste Systems, Inc.
- Fahrner Asphalt Sealers, LLC
- Attic Angel Community
- Monona Catering