John Deere Horicon Works expands yet again to further secure its future

“We’ve got to make sure we’re positively engaging our employees making this a great place to work because we don’t have a huge population to draw from,” said Johnson, 63, who grew up on a dairy farm in western Wisconsin. “We can’t have a revolving door-type of business where employees are here one day and gone the next.”

The new presses stand nearly two stories tall, are fed coils of steel and are able to crank out parts at twice the speed of older presses. Overall, the 22 presses in Building 101 have a range of capabilities from 250 tons to 2,000 tons and use dies that can weigh up to 50,000 pounds each. The parts can include small washers and brackets to six-foot-wide mower decks and the full side of a frame for a riding long tractor or Gator utility vehicle. Ear plugs are a requisite for employees as the massive presses pound and thunder throughout the workday.

And because those presses are making parts for other facilities around the country, it means Horicon has become more integral to the overall John Deere supply chain, a move that could help secure jobs, opportunities and future growth.