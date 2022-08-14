Do you love where you work? Nominate your company as a Top Workplace

There are a lot of stressors in life. Your workplace shouldn’t be one of them.

For most people, work has changed dramatically since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. More workers are logging in remotely, which for many has blurred the line between their home and work lives.

Unemployment in Wisconsin dropped to 2.9% in June, and labor shortages have made it difficult to hire new employees. A survey by global management consultants McKinsey & Company revealed that 40% of workers considered leaving their jobs in 2021 and 2022.

Those shifts have prompted many companies to look within their own offices and ask what employees value. Examples emerged that provided workplaces where employees felt valued, supported and driven toward a common mission.

Is your workplace one of these shining stars?

The Wisconsin State Journal wants to recognize companies that provide a culture in which employees feel happy and satisfied with their work.

For the fifth year, we’re partnering with Energage, an employee engagement and workplace improvement research firm, to identify the Top Workplaces in Dane, Sauk, Columbia and Rock counties. The 2023 Top Workplaces project will recognize companies that have built teams who embrace the organization’s vision and feel good doing their work.

“We had the privilege of hosting the first live celebration for our 2022 Top Workplaces earlier this year. The energy in the room was palpable, and an inspiring reminder that people are the central ingredient of productive organizations,” said Ross McDuffie, president of Madison Media Partners.

To nominate your company, visit topworkplaces.com/madison or call (608) 234-5446.

Any organization in Greater Madison with at least 35 employees can participate, including public and private companies, nonprofit organizations and government agencies. Employees will evaluate the workplace in a short survey. The nomination deadline is Sept. 23.

Energage surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations around the country in 2021. In the Madison area this year, 11,231 employees were surveyed, and 50 winning companies were recognized as top workplaces.

Last year’s top workplace for large companies, Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. in Madison, was also named the national top workplace for large companies the last two years.

The company spent $21 million to buy employees exercise machines after the pandemic broke out. It offers a popular employee stock ownership plan and is heavily involved in community service. When the company won last year, its chief human resources officer, Julie Fry, said the organization focuses on treating employees well and on customer service.

“It comes down to staying balanced and treating people nicely. ... We manage to our values,” Fry said. “We’re looking for employees who are hungry to learn, hungry to serve. And, they’re humble.”

McDuffie of Madison Media Partners said a focus on employee wellness is a bright spot in this difficult time.

“The last few years have been exceptionally challenging for many of the businesses in our region, but out of those challenges we’ve seen innovation, creativity and purpose take center stage in company cultures. That’s worth celebrating, and the Top Workplaces program is the perfect vehicle for that recognition,” he said.