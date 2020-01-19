Job Centers offer programs to aid laid-off retail workers

Workers laid off from retail jobs can seek help transitioning to new jobs from the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, which recently received state grant funding for the program.
In Wisconsin, more than 6,500 retail employees, including those working in call centers or corporate offices, have lost their jobs in recent years, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.
The Dislocated Retail Worker Program through the development board was funded in part by a grant from DWD and provides services including skill level assessments, financial literacy education and job search assistance.
The funding for the DWD grants comes from the U.S. Department of Labor, which awarded Wisconsin $2 million to serve workers dislocated from the retail sector. The state awards the grants to workforce development boards prioritizing dislocated workers who have histories of low-paying jobs and who would benefit from training for higher-skilled and higher-paying jobs.
For some workers who have been in retail for decades, a potential career shift can be daunting, said Casey Dobson, the board’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act supervisor.
“We’re seeing a significant amount of workers who have been in retail for 30 years or more,” Dobson said. “This may be the first time they’ve needed to find another job.”
The services provided by the board with the DWD funding can guide retail workers through the job-search process, including with opportunities to learn new skills, Dobson said.
There are still many retail jobs available in Wisconsin, Dobson said, but with the number of larger chains closing, the cycle of unemployment can be difficult for some who have been in those jobs for years.
“It can be very disheartening to go through closing after closing,” Dobson said. “We give them the opportunity to pivot out of that.”
The board has long helped laid-off workers seeking new employment, but the retail-specific funding has offered more flexibility to determine how funding can best be used for these individuals, Dobson said. Aid for laid-off retail workers can include short-term help with expenses, such as car repairs, transportation or child care.
The board is based in Janesville and serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock counties.
The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin also has services for laid-off retail workers. That board is based in Madison and serves Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk counties.
Director of quality and communications Jackie Hall said the south central board has also partnered in the past for UW Health and Exact Sciences to help workers connect with jobs at those companies.
“Those companies are always looking for workers, and it’s a great placement for some of our workers,” Hall said.
Boston Store, Younkers and other Bon-Ton stores to close; big changes could come to East Towne and West Towne malls
More than 350 people statewide have used the services since DWD began awarding the grants, DWD spokesman Ben Jedd said. More than 225 of those have taken part in training for careers in high-demand industries, he said.