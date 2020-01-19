You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Job Centers offer programs to aid laid-off retail workers
0 comments
top story
RETAIL | EMPLOYMENT

Job Centers offer programs to aid laid-off retail workers

Westgate Mall

Wisconsin Craft Market is closing in April as plans are being made to redevelop Westgate Mall. The closure is just one of many affecting retail workers.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE

Workers laid off from retail jobs can seek help transitioning to new jobs from the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, which recently received state grant funding for the program.

In Wisconsin, more than 6,500 retail employees, including those working in call centers or corporate offices, have lost their jobs in recent years, according to the state Department of Workforce Development.

The Dislocated Retail Worker Program through the development board was funded in part by a grant from DWD and provides services including skill level assessments, financial literacy education and job search assistance.

Shopko files for bankruptcy; both Madison stores to close

The funding for the DWD grants comes from the U.S. Department of Labor, which awarded Wisconsin $2 million to serve workers dislocated from the retail sector. The state awards the grants to workforce development boards prioritizing dislocated workers who have histories of low-paying jobs and who would benefit from training for higher-skilled and higher-paying jobs.

For some workers who have been in retail for decades, a potential career shift can be daunting, said Casey Dobson, the board’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act supervisor.

Payless ShoeSource to shutter all of its remaining US stores

“We’re seeing a significant amount of workers who have been in retail for 30 years or more,” Dobson said. “This may be the first time they’ve needed to find another job.”

The services provided by the board with the DWD funding can guide retail workers through the job-search process, including with opportunities to learn new skills, Dobson said.

There are still many retail jobs available in Wisconsin, Dobson said, but with the number of larger chains closing, the cycle of unemployment can be difficult for some who have been in those jobs for years.

“It can be very disheartening to go through closing after closing,” Dobson said. “We give them the opportunity to pivot out of that.”

World of Variety stores shutting down after long run

The board has long helped laid-off workers seeking new employment, but the retail-specific funding has offered more flexibility to determine how funding can best be used for these individuals, Dobson said. Aid for laid-off retail workers can include short-term help with expenses, such as car repairs, transportation or child care.

The board is based in Janesville and serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock counties.

The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin also has services for laid-off retail workers. That board is based in Madison and serves Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk counties.

Director of quality and communications Jackie Hall said the south central board has also partnered in the past for UW Health and Exact Sciences to help workers connect with jobs at those companies.

Urban League helping fill Exact Sciences’ many job openings

“Those companies are always looking for workers, and it’s a great placement for some of our workers,” Hall said.

Boston Store, Younkers and other Bon-Ton stores to close; big changes could come to East Towne and West Towne malls

More than 350 people statewide have used the services since DWD began awarding the grants, DWD spokesman Ben Jedd said. More than 225 of those have taken part in training for careers in high-demand industries, he said.

Job help

For workers seeking job assistance in Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette or Sauk counties, contact the Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin by calling 608-249-9001.

For workers seeking job assistance in Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland or Rock counties, contact Casey Dobson at the Rock County Job Center by calling 608-741-3507.

Visit swwdb.org for more information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics