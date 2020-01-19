Job Centers offer programs to aid laid-off retail workers

The services provided by the board with the DWD funding can guide retail workers through the job-search process, including with opportunities to learn new skills, Dobson said.

There are still many retail jobs available in Wisconsin, Dobson said, but with the number of larger chains closing, the cycle of unemployment can be difficult for some who have been in those jobs for years.

“It can be very disheartening to go through closing after closing,” Dobson said. “We give them the opportunity to pivot out of that.”

The board has long helped laid-off workers seeking new employment, but the retail-specific funding has offered more flexibility to determine how funding can best be used for these individuals, Dobson said. Aid for laid-off retail workers can include short-term help with expenses, such as car repairs, transportation or child care.

The board is based in Janesville and serves Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland and Rock counties.

The Workforce Development Board of South Central Wisconsin also has services for laid-off retail workers. That board is based in Madison and serves Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Marquette and Sauk counties.