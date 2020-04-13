Jim Kalscheur built a meat empire but generosity was his calling

Jim Kalscheur's day job was selling steaks, hamburger and racks of ribs. In large quantities.

His UW Provision Co., built from a small butcher shop in Madison, is now a $100 million a year meat wholesale company that sells to restaurants, grocery stores and institutions and is one of the largest companies of its kind in the Midwest.

Generosity was Kalscheur's other calling and his work in that arena almost overshadows his vast business accomplishments.

There were major gifts to the University of Wisconsin Athletic Department, contributions to build a history museum in Mount Horeb, and a community center in the town of Cross Plains. He supported youth baseball, built an addition onto his church and hosted outings at his farm where children with developmental disabilities fished for rainbow trout in his well-stocked pond.

Kalscheur, business leader and philanthropist extraordinaire, died Thursday at his Pine Bluff home. He was 91.

"He grew up in a rural community and everybody kind of helped each other," Steve Kalscheur, his son, said Monday."He always told me 'the only people you need to get even with are the people that have helped you. Don't go after the guy who (ticked) you off. Keep watering the plant that's growing.' "