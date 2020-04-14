Jim Kalscheur built a meat empire but generosity was his calling, especially to Badgers sports

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“He was always very fair. He wanted to make sure that whatever you’re doing in business, everyone had to get their piece of the pie,” Steve Kalscheur said. “He had 90 good years.”

Those years included being inducted in 2019 into the UW-Madison Athletic Hall of Fame.

‘Great friend’ to UW

When the Badgers baseball program was scuttled in 1991, the team held its final post-season awards ceremony at Kalscheur’s farm. When the Badgers football team went to the Rose Bowl following the 1993 season, he was among those who headed west and took part in a massive pep rally the day before head coach Barry Alvarez led the team to a historic win against UCLA.

For 20 years, Kalscheur hosted with Ron Krantz a steak fry that over the years raised $6 million for UW Athletics. Kalscheur’s contributions support three endowed scholarships for UW Athletics, and in 2004 he was named an honorary member of the National W Club. Alvarez has known Kalscheur for nearly 30 years and met the booster when he was hired as head coach in 1989. On Monday, Alvarez, now the university’s athletic director, called Kalscheur generous, loyal and “a great friend” to the football program and other athletic programs at the university.