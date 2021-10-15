Japanese company buys Madison’s Semba Biosciences

It was a new version of a system Semba mainly used for research that drew Tosoh’s investment then. The system could process and refine biological products being developed into drugs.

The company focused on monoclonal antibodies, which have been tested as potential vaccines and cancer fighters.

Amid the pandemic, the antibodies have been used to help treat COVID-19 with varying levels of success.

That’s because they can help activate the human body’s immune system by binding to sick cells, Mierendorf said, adding that the antibodies have shown much promise in fighting future infectious diseases amid the health crisis.

A 2018 article from the New England Journal of Medicine also states monoclonal antibodies can be effective on that front.

Tosoh Bioscience is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Its parent company, Tosoh Corp. is based in Tokyo, and comprises over 100 companies around the world.

The company generated $6.9 billion in sales during the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in March, according to a Tosoh statement.