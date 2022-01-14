Janesville nuclear tech company with Fitchburg ties pursues 'safe, domestic' production of medical isotope

The ventures seek to address a severe shortage of Mo-99 that occurred a decade ago, Asmuth said.

The DOE contract provides SHINE with enough low-enriched uranium necessary to produce Mo-99 — with requirements that any radioactive waste that can’t be disposed of commercially be returned to the department.

The DOE award supports the company’s move to full domestic production of Mo-99 in 2023 when construction on the Janesville facility is expected to wrap up, Asmuth said.

Once finished, the facility will house eight nuclear fusion devices, which would have the capacity to produce up to 20 million doses of the isotope.

Phoenix merger

SHINE Technologies’ Mo-99 goals are part of a larger, four-phased effort to help create a more affordable, environmentally friendly future for the nuclear world.

Merging with Phoenix achieves a company goal of creating and deploying products using nuclear fusion.

Asmuth referred to the merger as a reunion — SHINE Technologies was originally spun out of Phoenix in 2011.