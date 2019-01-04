Longtime Madison staple Jacobson Bros. Meats and Deli will close all operations at the end of the month, including its three area stores.
Mark Jacobson, who owns the business with his brother Todd Jacobson, said that the three Jacobson Bros. stores — 617 N. Sherman Ave. in Madison, 2125 McComb Road in Stoughton and 1704 Windsor St. in Sun Prairie — will remain open through Jan. 31 selling butchered meats, specialty sausages and its signature potato salad.
“I will be forever grateful for the loyal patronage of our customers and also for our past and present very hard-working, dependable employees,” Mark Jacobson said in a statement.
The owners were not available for further comment.
More than 85 years ago, Norwegian immigrant Thor Jacobson opened a butcher shop on North Street which became Jacobson Bros. Quality Meats and Deli when his sons Grant and Ole took over. He drew customers with his recipes for sausages and brats from the Old World.
Jacobson Bros. expanded under the following generations of family ownership and at one point had several stores in Dane County along with its manufacturing and office facility.