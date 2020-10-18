'It’s really catastrophic': Pandemic sends hotel industry into free-fall

The outdoor plaza overlooking Lake Mendota at The Edgewater hotel would have been a sea of cardinal and white this Friday.

A few blocks away, at the Concourse Hotel, each of its 373 rooms would be booked. Restaurants and retailers on nearby State Street would be jammed and there would be anticipation by hotel guests of a Saturday morning counterclockwise stroll around Capitol Square at the Dane County Farmers Market.

At the corner of Regent and Monroe streets, HotelRed would be sold out with some guests taking in the festive scene from their balconies. Lines for Mickies Dairy Bar would stretch down the block to Oakland Avenue, beer gardens on Regent Street would be packed and the UW Marching Band would be firing up a crowd at Union South.

Except in this year of COVID-19, Madison and the dozens of hotels throughout Dane County will be eerily quiet when the Wisconsin Badgers football team opens its delayed and shortened season against the University of Illinois without 80,000 fans crowding into Camp Randall Stadium.

“It won’t be the same,” said Stephen Zanoni, general manager at the Concourse, Dane County’s largest hotel. “We’re doing everything we can to save money and trying to capture as much business as we can but obviously we’re in a very difficult financial situation.”