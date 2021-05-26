Even if you’re not currently house hunting, you’ve likely caught wind of the surging real estate prices sweeping the nation as eager buyers compete for a smaller-than-usual supply of homes.

Madison has been no exception to the trend, with April data from Realtor.com placing Wisconsin’s capital city at number 16 on its list of “Hottest Markets.” The ranking measures the number of unique viewers per property on the company’s website — 50% more than the national average — and the median time a home spends on the market — just 22 days, 26 days less than Madison homes were spending on the market last April.

Madison was one of eight Midwest markets to make the list.

“The Midwest always shows up well when people have affordability at top of mind, which of course has been really big in the last few years,” said Realtor.com Managing Editor Cicely Wedgeworth.

The region might be affordable, but Madison is becoming less so. It’s the only Midwestern market on the list where the median listing price exceeded the national median of $375,000. According to data from the multiple listing service, the average sale price in Dane County ballooned 12.9%, from $350,242 in the first quarter of 2020 to $395,532 in the first quarter of 2021.

So far, buyers have proven willing to pay. In February, the average Madison home sold for 100.4% of the asking price, up from 98.2% in February 2020, according to Realtor.com’s analysis.

But Ken Kaiser, a broker for Wisconsin and Illinois with Real Broker, worries about those who can’t.

“If wages don't keep up with demand, obviously at some point you start to price people out of the market,” Kaiser said, explaining that some might just keep renting instead. “That's probably my biggest concern.”

Waive it all

The number of homes hitting the market has fallen across the board, but the competition in Madison is especially fierce at the more affordable end of the spectrum.

According to Realtor.com, the number of Madison listings under $100,000 is down 73% from last year and listings in the $200,000 to $350,000 range are down 60%. Meanwhile, the number of homes listed for $500,000 to $750,000 fell by a comparatively milder 46%.

The competition for homes under $300,000 is an “eat your children” situation, Kaiser jokes, explaining that many homes that once would have drawn just a few offers now draw 15 or 20.

“It's just so intense,” he said. “You'll do anything to get a deal done.”

For many buyers, that means opting to forgo steps designed to protect them. Many potential buyers now agree not to make the deal dependent on an appraisal or an inspection.

Realtor Tu Le, who began her career as a fashion designer, said that changes the way she writes offers to fit the current trends. What’s out? Offering only the asking price. “That just doesn’t happen anymore,” Le said, unless the home has been sitting on the market for a while. What’s in? Waiving once-standard contingencies in order to eliminate hurdles and close the deal faster.

It can be a risky choice, Le tells her clients. Waiving an appraisal contingency leaves the buyer on the hook for any part of the cost that exceeds what the lender’s appraiser determines the home is worth. For those with more cash available, that can be a manageable risk, but for those without, it can cause a problem.

Skipping the inspection contingency, meanwhile, means waiving the right to have the property independently inspected by someone who can assess the sorts of repairs or maintenance that the home and its appliances might need. Without that, many clients won’t be able to predict whether they’ll need to soon spend thousands of dollars on a new roof, air conditioner or furnace. Buyers who are already stretching their budgets to afford today’s home prices could be unprepared for those costs.

“My worry is clients are so desperate sometimes to get into a certain home,” Le said. “I want to help them make the best choice, (but) ultimately it’s the client's choice.”

“Normally we would never advise a client to not have an inspection or an appraisal,” said Kaiser, who works for the same company as Le. “But nowadays, you're just not going to compete if you have one … I review contracts on a daily basis, and I would say maybe one out of 100 will have the typical contingencies that we used to normally see.”

The waived contingencies aren’t the only way buyers are adapting to the pandemic market. Some people have been “getting creative” in order to be able to make a cash offer, Kaiser said. He’s seen people take loans from family members or pull money out of retirement accounts, only to turn around and finance that debt in order to repay the money.

He’s also seeing more Madison buyers, especially those who switched to remote work during the pandemic, looking to more rural areas like Deerfield.

“Many of those people are never going to go back to the office,” Kaiser said. “As long as they have a good internet connection, they can move to wherever.”

Some long-distance buyers are making offers on local homes they’ve never visited.

Bubble? Think again.

The seller-friendly conditions sweeping the country have only exacerbated challenges for potential buyers in Madison, where the market has favored sellers for nearly four years.

Now, it’s hard to see when the tide could turn. To favor buyers, the market would need enough inventory for at least six months, Kaiser said. “We're at 0.6 months of inventory,” he said, explaining that if no other homes came onto the market, the current inventory would run out in just over two weeks.

Asked when the national trend might let up, Realtor.com's Wedgeworth laughed. “That's the kind of question that everyone wants to answer."

One thing the experts seem to agree on: The spike in prices isn’t a bubble. The situation now is different from the one that preceded the housing crash of the mid-2000s, when buyers were being approved for loans they couldn’t afford, Wedgeworth said.

“The reality is that the fundamentals of the real estate market are sound,” Wedgeworth said, but there are too many qualified buyers for the number of available houses. “They're not going to go away. So, I think that probably eventually price growth will slow, but not crash.”

As for when that slowing will happen, she said, that depends on how fast builders — facing their own supply shortages — can build new homes, as well as how long it takes for owners of existing homes to start to feel comfortable selling.

Some have put off selling due to fears of contracting COVID-19 through potential buyers. Some seniors may have put off downsizing to assisted living facilities or other denser living situations to avoid putting themselves at increased virus risk. And some who would like to sell their home and buy another don’t want to navigate this market as buyers.

“How do you find a house? Unless you want to rent at this point, you're kind of in a Catch-22 kind of thing,” Kaiser said.

Wedgeworth said she’ll be watching for what happens this summer. Traditionally, the market would start to cool off in fall and winter, considered the industry’s off-season. But sales picked up earlier than usual this year, so Wedgeworth is wondering whether the season might also last longer.

Others, meanwhile, might want to get out of the game until the market cools. Kaiser told one client, who’s looking to buy a house for $250,000 or less, to expect to spend a year looking.

“You probably have to be prepared for us to look at a lot of houses, write a lot of offers, get a lot of rejections, and just know that that's part of where we're at right now in the market,” Kaiser told them. “If you're not ready for that, then you should probably just sit it out for now.

“The problem is I don't really see that trend changing anytime in the near future.”

Le, meanwhile, is holding out hope for the off-season, which is often the right time for clients who aren’t prepared to battle it out during the peak of the competition.

“Let's just wait a few more months,” she told one client. “I could show you a bunch of homes, but you're going to get heartbroken every time.

“Wait till August. Just sit tight... we will find your house,” she said. “And they always do.”

