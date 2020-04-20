Is Zoom safe to use? Here’s what you need to know

What information does my boss, co-workers get?

If you’ve been part of a long, boring webinar, you perhaps thought there would be no harm in checking your email or your Facebook feed to pass the time. So many were alarmed at the revelation of an “attention tracking” feature that allowed the meeting host to see when participants clicked away from the active Zoom window for more than 30 seconds. The company announced it had removed the feature in an April 2 blog post.

That’s not the only way hosts can gather information on attendees. They can also record audio and video from meetings and save a record of group chats. Some Zoom users were surprised to learn that if they use a tool that allows them to save the chat log from a call on their local devices — which many use as a way to document meeting minutes — that record will include private chats they’ve sent in addition to messages the group has sent.

What is ‘Zoombombing’?

Because Zoom is so easy to use, it has also been easy for people to exploit the app to sow mischief or chaos. “Zoombombing” is when uninvited participants interrupt or derail a meeting. Sometimes it’s harmless trolling, but often it rises to the level of harassment.