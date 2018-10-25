EatStreet has added to its coffers.
The Madison company, with an app to order restaurant meals, is getting $6.1 million from investors, part of a funding round that could bring the company as much as $12 million.
That raises the total amount EatStreet has received from investors to $44.6 million since the company was established in 2010.
“This new investment allows EatStreet to continue to grow, as we launch our delivery service in cities throughout the Midwest, including some markets we’ll announce next week. The funds will support a number of efforts, from operations to driver recruitment and marketing to ongoing product development — all of which will be focused on ensuring our customers and restaurants get the best delivery experience possible as we expand," EatStreet CEO and co-founder Matt Howard said last week.
EatStreet is not yet disclosing which venture capital firms are involved in the funding round, but a statement filed with federal regulators said there are eight participants.
EatStreet, at 316 W. Washington Ave., has about 150 employees, based mainly in Madison, and 1,000 delivery drivers. The company serves more than 250 metropolitan areas across the U.S.
Co-founders Matt Howard and Alex Wyler are featured among Forbes magazine's 2018 list of 30 Under 30, the best and brightest young entrepreneurs and leaders.