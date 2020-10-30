Investments and personal politics align in fund created with data from Madison startup

Goods Unite Us compiles data from public financial disclosures into an easy-to-navigate app to boost transparency in corporate funding.

While Goods Unite Us is nonpartisan in its approach to gathering data for the app, co-founder Abigail Wuest said the opportunity to help Reflection Asset Management aligned with her own liberal and progressive political views.

"The idea here, from a big picture, is to help create a vehicle to allow people to put their investments somewhere that is politically safe for them," Wuest said. "This is a place where they can actually advance their values through their investing."

She founded Blue ETF, a separate entity from Goods Unite Us, to pursue the partnership with Britton to make the exchange traded fund.

Businesses funnel money into politics to support candidates and policies that favor their interests, and both the Democratic and Republican parties have large corporations backing them. Blue ETF and Reflection see a financial stake in a company as an intentional or unintentional endorsement of the policies that company supports.

And money invested in those businesses can have a real impact, Britton said, on the way elections play out.