Investments and personal politics align in fund created with data from Madison startup

With the help of data collected by a Madison-based startup, stock market investors will soon have an easy way to let their investments align with their politics.
Using data gathered by Goods Unite Us -- which tracks political contributions made by businesses and their executives to provide transparency in corporate money in politics -- Reflection Asset Management, based in South Carolina, put together the DEMZ exchange traded fund, which will launch on Tuesday.
Investors can buy shares in the fund, which is traded under the ticker symbol DEMZ and holds stock of companies in the S&P 500 index that spend at least 75% of their political contributions on Democrats, Reflection Asset Management's Jason Britton said.
"These brands you're engaging with are not just the products, but they're the companies that make them," Britton said. "We drew a very simple line: consumer dollars equals corporate profits equals corporate political donations."
Companies included in the fund include Apple, Colgate-Palmolive and Google's parent company, Alphabet.
The percentage of political contributions was determined by Goods Unite Us, a nascent Madison startup. Goods Unite Us runs an app that allows consumers to see how much money brands give to political action committees, how much money executives give to partisan politics and which parties those contributions support.
Goods Unite Us compiles data from public financial disclosures into an easy-to-navigate app to boost transparency in corporate funding.
While Goods Unite Us is nonpartisan in its approach to gathering data for the app, co-founder Abigail Wuest said the opportunity to help Reflection Asset Management aligned with her own liberal and progressive political views.
"The idea here, from a big picture, is to help create a vehicle to allow people to put their investments somewhere that is politically safe for them," Wuest said. "This is a place where they can actually advance their values through their investing."
She founded Blue ETF, a separate entity from Goods Unite Us, to pursue the partnership with Britton to make the exchange traded fund.
Businesses funnel money into politics to support candidates and policies that favor their interests, and both the Democratic and Republican parties have large corporations backing them. Blue ETF and Reflection see a financial stake in a company as an intentional or unintentional endorsement of the policies that company supports.
And money invested in those businesses can have a real impact, Britton said, on the way elections play out.
"As trite as it sounds, money wins politics," Britton said. "We want to make sure that every single lever we can pull -- not just at the voting booth, but our consumer purchases, our fiscal alignment and our investment portfolios -- that all of that is speaking with one voice."
While launching DEMZ to align with the Blue ETF founders' values, Wuest said their could be a fund created in the future based on Republican donations.
