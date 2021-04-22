Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

“The good story on that is the network was built to handle the traffic,” said Tom Moore, executive director of the Wisconsin Cable Communications Association.

But in the world of high-speed internet service, demand does not always ensure supply, and Wisconsin leaders are still trying to figure out how to get broadband to the roughly 411,000 Wisconsin homes that don’t currently have access, which has been tied to better health, education and prosperity.

“What we experienced in the last year just emphasizes the importance of having a broadband connection,” Moore said. “That has been the challenge and the opportunity.”

Digital divide: Health, education, prosperity depend on high-speed internet The study finds the problem may be worse than we thought, with implications for health, education and prosperity -- problems that are further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed nearly every aspect of daily life online.

The state has spent nearly $74 million over the past eight years to subsidize broadband expansion, and Gov. Tony Evers has proposed using $200 million of the state’s federal pandemic relief funding to do even more.