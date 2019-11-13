Innovation will take center stage tonight in Madison.
Seven companies representing a cross-section of industries will pitch the audience to become the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce’s fourth annual Most Innovative Company. The nex7 Stage Event event, from 5- 7 p.m. at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, is the culmination of a process that began in August during the Forward Festival, where 35 companies competed to be named finalists for the MIC award.
The company at each of the seven “innovation hubs” that received the most votes from the more than 400 attendees at neXXpo earned the right to advance to tonight's final.
The finalists are: BCycle, Carepool, Curate, iMyK9, Lev Apparel, Pasture & Plenty and Promega Corporation. Past winners include OneEvent Technologies of Mount Horeb, Innocorp, Ltd. of Verona and LocknCharge & TechDen of Madison.
The Chamber will also present its fourth annual Ground Floor Award for Small Business Leadership to Mark Schmitz, founder and creative director of ZEBRADOG. The award recognizes true champions for small business both within their business and in the community.