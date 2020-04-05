You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inner Fire Yoga permanently closes Downtown Madison location amid COVID-19 shutdowns
0 comments
top story

Inner Fire Yoga permanently closes Downtown Madison location amid COVID-19 shutdowns

Lucky Apartments

Inner Fire Yoga, in the Lucky Apartments building, 777 University Ave., has permanently closed.

 PHOTO BY SAIYNA BASHIR

Inner Fire Yoga’s Downtown location permanently closed, following state-wide bans on gatherings and nonessential businesses, the studio announced at the end of March.

Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home’ order led to many businesses temporarily closing, including Inner Fire’s three locations: Downtown, 777 University Ave.; East, 1813 E. Washington Ave.; and West, 5003 University Ave.

The Downtown location, in the Lucky Building, is the only one Inner Fire has permanently closed as of the beginning of April.

“With the difficult situation presented by the Coronavirus and the indefinite closure of the UW campus, we could see no other path forward,” staff said in a statement. “We are working hard to keep our other two locations in business.”

Accounts for Downtown members have been automatically suspended to allow members time to choose how to use the remainder of the membership, according to the statement.

Members can ask to have the suspension lifted to get access to on-demand yoga videos at innerfireyoga.com or book live-streamed classes.

Members can also wait to lift the suspension until the other locations reopen, at which time the membership can be used at the East and West locations.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics