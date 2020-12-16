Injured man rescued after falling into cardboard compactor baler at South Side business, authorities say

An injured man was rescued and taken to a hospital after falling into a cardboard compactor baler at a South Side business on Tuesday, authorities reported.
Medic 6 and Ladder Co. 6 responded to the business in the 2200 block of Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 11 a.m. on a report of an employee who was working on top of a conveyor belt when they fell into the cardboard compactor baler, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Cardboard landed on the worker, whose foot became trapped. After the cardboard was removed, the worker was able to free their foot, Schuster said.
The fire and EMS crews brought a ground ladder to the worker, who was placed on the ladder and pulled out of the machine and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schuster said.
Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area
Father charged with reckless homicide in death of infant son; mother charged with neglect
Man whose arrest sparked protest pleads guilty to misdemeanors, receives no additional jail
Beloit police arrest a suspect in connection with Monday morning shooting homicide
Officer wakes up owner after Lexus spotted going 120 mph on Beltline, Madison police say
Sun Prairie police refer criminal charges for minors involved in shooting with stolen gun
Man charged for racist graffiti pleads guilty to other charges, awaits mental commitment
2 more Wisconsin prisoners die of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 16
Sun Prairie police investigating car vs. car shooting believed to be targeted
Damage at museum store at Overture Center prompts more charges against man
Latest theft makes 83 cases this year of firearms stolen from parked vehicles in Madison, police say
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.