Injured man rescued after falling into cardboard compactor baler at South Side business, authorities say

An injured man was rescued and taken to a hospital after falling into a cardboard compactor baler at a South Side business on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Medic 6 and Ladder Co. 6 responded to the business in the 2200 block of Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 11 a.m. on a report of an employee who was working on top of a conveyor belt when they fell into the cardboard compactor baler, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Cardboard landed on the worker, whose foot became trapped. After the cardboard was removed, the worker was able to free their foot, Schuster said.

The fire and EMS crews brought a ground ladder to the worker, who was placed on the ladder and pulled out of the machine and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schuster said.

