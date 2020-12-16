 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injured man rescued after falling into cardboard compactor baler at South Side business, authorities say
alert

Injured man rescued after falling into cardboard compactor baler at South Side business, authorities say

City of Madison ambulance, fire department file photo

The city of Madison has an emergency response team in place that is prepared to handle any unprecedented problems during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The team, which has responded to other emergencies in the past, is coordinating in a virtual way for the first time. 

 EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An injured man was rescued and taken to a hospital after falling into a cardboard compactor baler at a South Side business on Tuesday, authorities reported.

Medic 6 and Ladder Co. 6 responded to the business in the 2200 block of Fish Hatchery Road shortly after 11 a.m. on a report of an employee who was working on top of a conveyor belt when they fell into the cardboard compactor baler, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Cardboard landed on the worker, whose foot became trapped. After the cardboard was removed, the worker was able to free their foot, Schuster said.

The fire and EMS crews brought a ground ladder to the worker, who was placed on the ladder and pulled out of the machine and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Schuster said.

Father charged in death of infant son tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Robot in Japan reminds people to follow coronavirus etiquette

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics