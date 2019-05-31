A strong demand for seats on the mid-day Madison to Dallas flight from American Airlines prompted the carrier to start using a bigger plane for the trip.
The airline and Dane County Regional Airport officials announced the daily mid-day flight, leaving at about 1:30 p.m., will use an Airbus A319 beginning Sept. 9, replacing the Embraer E175.
The Airbus seats 128 in three cabins, while the Embraer has 76 seats.
"We are extremely pleased American decided to upgrade flight options for our customers traveling to and from Madison," said airport director Kim Jones.
"Continued support from our local and regional passengers will help fuel future upgrades and growth of our airport," Jones said.
American has three daily flights from Madison to Dallas.
The Airbus has wider seats and aisles, larger overhead bins and onboard wi-fi.
"Enhancements like this help ensure our passengers have a relaxing and enjoyable experience in every part of their journey," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.