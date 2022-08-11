In a shifting political climate, Middleton startup wants to strengthen democracy with tech

Tad Milbourn, founder of Middleton startup RankedVote, has always been an optimist — an attitude that he believes is needed given that the stakes in preserving American democracy have "never been higher."

So when the Green Bay-native observed what he called the "gridlock" that plagued U.S. politics in 2018, along with how Maine was trying a new voting method for the first time that same year, RankedVote was born. The startup launched two years later.

Maine voters were able to rank the candidates on their ballot in order of preference using a method called ranked-choice voting — a method that some researchers say has the potential to reduce polarization, decrease negative campaigning and increase the diversity of voter turnout in elections, while others say it garners a lot of public confusion.

The method's pros outweigh the cons, said UW-Madison political science professor David Canon. It only takes a few election cycles and some educational initiatives to help people understand the system, which was invented in Europe in the 1850s.

If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, they are declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the one with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated from the race. First-preference votes cast for the candidate are also eliminated, lifting the voters' second-preference choices on their ballot.

A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of votes, with the process continuing until a candidate wins a majority.

Ranked-choice voting is the basis for RankedVote's software, Milbourn said. Companies and governmental bodies have so far used RankedVote's tech to facilitate elections — from deciding the next New York City mayor to which dinosaur character should appear in a popular video game, said Milbourn, who has so far funded the company with his own capital.

Milbourn is the sole employee of RankedVote, and built the tech from the ground up with computer code — a skill Milbourn has honed since age 10.

Gaining traction

The city of Madison used ranked-choice voting to decide the name of the community's first trash and recycling compactors in July. The method has not yet made its way into Wisconsin politics.

But as RankedVote itself gains traction, the objective is to educate people about ranked-choice voting as an alternative to the current system, he said. So far, 350,000 people have used RankedVote in more than 21,000 elections.

RankedVote allows users to send ranked-choice voting questions to others, and results are tabulated in an easy-to-read explanation.

The startup's website also provides the user with some basic facts about ranked-choice voting, and where the method has been used.

Silicon Valley roots

After graduating from UW-Madison in 2006 with a business management degree, Milbourn wanted to "go to a coast" and "make my mark." So he headed to California.

Milbourn went on to work for Intuit, maker of products like Turbotax. He rose through the ranks at that company until becoming a senior product manager.

In October 2013, Milbourn founded Payable, which was an avenue to help independent contractors with compensation and taxes. That company received millions in venture capital funding, and was ultimately acquired by Stripe, a business with a similar model to Payable, in 2017.

Within a few years of selling Payable, Milbourn said that having had two children increased his desire to be closer to family. Milbourn then moved to Middleton amid the pandemic partly for Madison's "burgeoning tech scene."

Now, Milbourn hopes to continue growing RankedVote, and that more customers — particularly of the municipal variety — seek out the startup's software for the elections they run. In Milbourn's mind, that may just build a better system.

Digest

Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences has entered into an agreement with the West German Study Group, an international research institution that focuses on "practice-changing" clinical studies in breast cancer, to conduct a multicancer validation study in early breast cancer patients, the company said. The study is intended to demonstrate the ability of an Exact Sciences test to detect disease, and to collect long-term data on treatment outcomes, according to the biomedical giant.

Janesville-based nuclear technology company SHINE Technologies recently filed notice with the Food and Drug Administration for the production of a compound called non-carrier added lutetium-177 chloride, or Lu-177. The chemical is a radiopharmaceutical used in certain cancer treatments and is paired with a cancer-seeking molecule to form a "smart compound that directly targets and attacks cancer cells," the company said.

BMO Financial Group recently announced an investment of $650,000 into several Madison developments, including the Urban League of Greater Madison's Black Business Hub ($250,000) and Center for Black Excellence and Culture on the South Side ($250,000), as well as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County's McKenzie Workforce Development Center ($150,000).

CEO of WPS Health Solutions Mike Hamerlik will retire in 2023, he recently announced in a statement. The WPS Board of Directors has plans to identify a successor in the coming months. Hamerlik has been at the helm of WPS since 2012.

The Madison Area Builders Association turns 75 this year. The organization, which advocates for the building industry across five counties and on a state and national level, has grown to have 400 members, the Association said.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.