ImageMoverMD has crossed a hurdle, with a $4 million investment that will be used to broaden its customer network and add to its technology offerings.

ImageMover, founded in 2014, helps doctors and labs securely integrate images -- such as medical photos from cellular phones and MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) pictures from outside health systems -- into a patient's electronic health records.

New investors leading the funding round are Bain Capital Ventures, of Boston, and Cultivation Capital, of St. Louis, while Madison-based Health X Ventures is adding to its stake in ImageMover.

"Medical images play an increasingly important role in data-driven care, but legacy medical imaging systems are not well suited to leverage patient data or automatically integrate with electronic health records," Yumin Choi, a partner at Bain Capital Ventures, said.

ImageMover, which has 23 contracts with health systems, is now offering its uploader for free. The uploader takes images from CDs and automates steps to move them into a health care organization's electronic records archive.

"The amount of frustration and wasted time that dealing with medical images on CDs is still causing patients and providers in 2019 is crazy," CEO Darcey Nett said.

Other ImageMover technologies, such as mobile access, will still carry a fee.

"Our goal is to become the standard way unscheduled images are managed in health systems and the standard method to transfer images between health systems," Nett said.

ImageMover has raised a total of $6.8 million since it was established. Nett declined to provide revenue figures.

The company, at 551 W. Main St., has 13 full-time employees, all in Madison. Nett said she expects to add about four employees over the next several months.