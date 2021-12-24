'I don't want to be a statistic': New incubator among flurry of efforts to uplift Madison's Black-led businesses

To make incubator content more accommodating in the future, participants completed surveys after each session. Going forward, there will likely be two programs a year.

‘They give you everything’

While Riley-Rowell has almost a decade of experience in the real estate industry, she saw the incubator as an opportunity to propel Das Haus — and learn that “I actually know a lot more than I thought I did.”

Officially launching Das Haus at the end of 2020, she supports first-time investors who wish to put money into multifamily properties. Her company takes care of their management duties, she said, as well as their tenants.

The incubator helped Riley-Rowell formulate a business plan, build new connections and find unheard-of financial resources. Now, the goal is to take on more clients who come from minority groups, she said.