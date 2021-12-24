'I don't want to be a statistic': New incubator among flurry of efforts to uplift Madison's Black-led businesses

Madisonian Kristina Riley-Rowell remembers being 17, pregnant with her son and relying on public assistance to help pay for basic needs like housing and food.
“I worked every day,” said Riley-Rowell, a Black woman who went on to become a certified nursing assistant while working in the restaurant industry to make ends meet.
Then at 20, Riley-Rowell was able to buy her first home. She described her motivation as ensuring a better life for her child.
“I don’t want to be a statistic,” she said.
Now a realtor and owner of Madison’s Das Haus Property Management, Riley-Rowell is one of nine participants in a new incubator program recently launched by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.
The inaugural program, titled the “Black & Brown Entrepreneur Center” or B2EC, seeks to close the equity gap between Black entrepreneurs and their white counterparts. It comes amid a flurry of recent efforts by Madison companies, philanthropists and community organizations to build up minority-led businesses in the wake of 2020’s racial justice protests.
While Black people represent around 13.4% of the U.S., they hold only 4% of the nation’s wealth, according to a 2020 report from the Brookings Institution, a Washington, D.C., think tank.
Also, since 1990 white job applicants have received an average of around 36% more callbacks than Black job seekers, according to a 2017 Northwestern University meta-analysis of hiring discrimination trends.
If a Black worker decides to strike out on their own as an entrepreneur, more challenges arise.
Between 2012 and 2017, more than half of companies owned by Black people were turned down for bank loans at a rate twice as high as white owners, according to a 2017 U.S. Federal Reserve study.
While Black-led businesses were the most likely to have applied for bank financing, less than 47% of them were fully funded, the study found.
Black business owners who pursued venture capital funding in the first half of 2021 only received 1.2% of the total $147 billion raised in the U.S., according to a Crunchbase News report from July.
Providing an ‘on ramp’
The ultimate goal of the Black & Brown Entrepreneur Center is to provide Black-led businesses an “on ramp” to “Madison’s entrepreneurial superhighway,” said program manager Sharon Amani.
The Black Chamber secured funding from Dane County to implement the program in 2019, she said. But it faced disruptions caused by the pandemic. The Black Chamber was just last summer able to reprioritize its pre-pandemic plans, she said.
Weekly training sessions were held Tuesday evenings until Dec. 14 at the Black Chamber building on South Park Street, or online for participants who don’t feel safe meeting in person.
The sessions included several guest speakers, and covered topics like business planning, licensure, certification, market research, accounting and financing.
Incubator participants also gained access to various tools, including a $500 grant, invitations to networking events and a one-year membership to either the Black Chamber or Latino Chamber of Commerce.
They were additionally eligible to receive up to six months of mentorship from industry experts through Madison Area Technical College.
To make incubator content more accommodating in the future, participants completed surveys after each session. Going forward, there will likely be two programs a year.
‘They give you everything’
While Riley-Rowell has almost a decade of experience in the real estate industry, she saw the incubator as an opportunity to propel Das Haus — and learn that “I actually know a lot more than I thought I did.”
Officially launching Das Haus at the end of 2020, she supports first-time investors who wish to put money into multifamily properties. Her company takes care of their management duties, she said, as well as their tenants.
The incubator helped Riley-Rowell formulate a business plan, build new connections and find unheard-of financial resources. Now, the goal is to take on more clients who come from minority groups, she said.
“I had a really great experience with the incubator,” said T’aira Jackson, a Black woman who owns Really Ritzy Beauty Bar, a business offering lash extensions, nail services and eyebrow threading on Madison’s West Side. “I got to be in connection with a lot of great people. I also got to meet a lot of new entrepreneurs in the program. We are all thinking about continuing to work with each other. It’s a really great resource.”
Starting her business in 2018, Jackson realized how much she disliked working for other people. After renting two salon suites, she recently found her current Odana Road space, and has five full-time employees.
Now that she has completed the program, Jackson said she feels equipped to hire even more staff members and open additional salon locations.
Charnita Jones, owner of body contouring business The Beauty Spot on the West Side, said the program has provided her the skills to build generational wealth for herself and her 11-year-old daughter.
Jones found the incubator after receiving a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. grant worth thousands in 2020 to keep the lights on and the rent paid amid the pandemic.
Having lost her mother and brother five months apart due to cancer, the pandemic wasn’t Jones’ first hardship, so she dove headfirst into all the program had to offer.
“They give you everything,” Jones said, adding the incubator has provided her marketing tools, refined her accounting skills and helped her visualize the future of The Beauty Spot. Her goal now is similar to Jackson’s.
A local movement
Several Madison companies and business leaders have in the last few weeks committed to support two developments on the South Side that aim to uplift Black entrepreneurs and celebrate Black culture.
And earlier in the fall, local organizations converged to unveil Culture Collectives — pop-up shops in Madison’s Downtown shopping corridor serving the dual purpose of filling two vacant storefronts while allowing minority businesses to sell their product inside a brick-and-mortar space.
The Urban League of Greater Madison‘s $25.3 million Black Business Hub, and the $38 million Center for Black Excellence and Culture have received donations topping millions so far. Some companies are even moving to the Hub in some capacity.
Scheduled to break ground in the coming weeks, the Hub is a four-story, 76,000-square-foot center that is expected to include offices, coworking spaces, a rental commercial kitchen and amenities for business development programs. The three-story and 65,000-square-foot Center is set to feature studios, offices, coworking areas, two performance spaces and “Club Afrique,” which is a professional lounge.
The CUNA Mutual Group Foundation gave $2 million to both South Side projects Thursday. CUNA Mutual Group is headquartered on Madison’s West Side.
Summit Credit Union, with locations throughout Madison, donated $2 million to the Center a few weeks ago. And the founder of the American Girl brand, Pleasant Rowland, gifted $1 million to the Hub through her foundation at the beginning of December.
Madison biomedical giant Exact Sciences, which has given $500,000 to the Hub, and WEDC both announced earlier this month they will anchor and lease space inside the Hub, respectively.
Downtown Madison startup promoter gener8tor additionally worked with the league last month to launch “gBETA Urban League,” an accelerator that specifically caters to Black-led startups — both online and at a Hub office.
Incubator participants
Other Madison entrepreneurs in the inaugural Black & Brown Entrepreneur Center incubator cohort included:
Sarah Peeler, owner of Ocean’s Laugh
- , a gift shop that has a location on Madison’s State Street;
- Elliot Franklin, owner of Nawty Dawg Hawt Sauce;
- Danielle Gladney, owner of Journeys Learning Center, which offers 24/7 child care services;
- Shakendra Madlock, owner of Kendra’s Kreations Personal Event Styling;
- Michelle Ucheoma, owner of HU Assisted Living Home;
- Charielle McMullan, who offers software development and business consulting services.
Emilie Heidemann picks her 5 favorite 2021 stories
One of the first stories I wrote this year for the Wisconsin State Journal wasn't published last January, but instead at the beginning of September — when I officially took my post as business reporter.
It was about a biotech startup that won the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's Pressure Chamber contest for the novel ways it was looking to prevent cancer — and a coronavirus infection. The week I wrote that piece was when I discovered the treasure trove of story ideas that made up Madison's business community.
For example, the pandemic has spotlighted how partnerships are have seemed to be a favorable strategy for organizations looking to solve complex issues.
I covered that in an article regarding the State Street pop-up shops, or Culture Collectives. Several organizations came together to fill two vacant storefronts in the Downtown corridor, and simultaneously help minority business owners get their venture off the ground.
More ideas were spawned as I saw how Madison's businesses continue to navigate hiring challenges, supply chain shortages and other trials.
But through all that, there's been an apparent optimism for the future.
That's showcased in how Fitchburg biotech giant Promega has conceptualized a way to detect coronavirus particles in wastewater, as well as how Madison biofuel company Virent aided in United Airlines piloting an aircraft using renewable jet fuel for the first time.
