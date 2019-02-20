An Iowa-based grocery chain with three locations in Dane County has launched a program designed to help its customers get reduced prices on food and help the stores eliminate inventory approaching their 'best use" dates.
Hy-Vee's pilot program with Flashfood is now being used at Hy-Vee's two stores in Madison and one in Fitchburg. The app is touted as allowing customers to acquire food at "significantly reduced" prices, according to a Hy-Vee press release. Flashfood is a Toronto-based company founded in 2016 that has also partnered with four other grocery store chains in Canada.
“At Hy-Vee, we know it’s important that we do our part as grocers to reduce food waste,” said Jessica Ringena, Hy-Vee’s vice president of innovation and business development. “In 2018 alone, our food waste diversion programs at all our Hy-Vee stores have kept more than 25 million pounds of food waste out of landfills. This partnership with Flashfood is just one more way we can further increase our sustainability efforts.”
By downloading the Flashfood app, customers can browse through available deals on items like meat, dairy, bread and snacks. Product purchases are then made directly from the customer’s phone and picked up at any time from the "Flashfood zone" in the store. The program is designed decrease grocery bills and simultaneously making an impact on the environment by reducing unnecessary food waste.