A new concept for Hy-Vee is being planned for Sun Prairie.

The Iowa-based grocery retailer has received approval from the city to construct what is being billed as a Hy-Vee HealthMarket.

The 19,650-square-foot facility would include a grocery store with fresh produce and meats, natural and organic items plus a health clinic, pharmacy and a fitness studio.

The project is proposed for the city's west side at the corner West Main Street and Grand Avenue across from the Menard's and just north of Prairie Lakes. The project would also include on the nearly 6 acre lot a separate 6,500-square-foot Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store with fuel pumps while Summit Credit Union is also planning at the corner the construction of a 3,700-square-foot credit union with a drive through.

For Hy-Vee, it debuted its HealthMarket concept last summer in West Des Moines, Iowa. The store, according to the company's website, includes sports nutrition and supplements, fresh produce, meat and dairy items, meal kits and frozen foods. In addition it offers high-end cosmetics and Basin natural beauty and body care products. The store has also partnered with Orangetheory Fitness while the facility also has nitro cold-brewed coffee, kombucha, and a Bevi infused-water machine.

Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee's CEO, told the Des Moines Register last summer that he envisions 50 to 60 of the HealthMarkets being built by the company with the Sun Prairie store joining another in Kansas City. The HealthMarkets are about twice the size of the health food sections found inside a traditional Hy-Vee, Edeker said.

The project, scheduled to begin construction in April, is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding part of Sun Prairie. On the northwest corner of the intersection, the Grand on Main development is nearing completion. It includes a Park Bank, Robertson Cosmetic Center, Jimmy John’s, Harvest Chiropractic and Orange Shoe Fitness.

Nearby, the Sun Prairie School District opened last fall Prairie View Elementary School. In Prairie Lakes, a $24 million Hilton Garden Inn that includes a Johnny's Italian Steakhouse opened last year while construction is underway for a 50,500-square-foot building that will house a T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and a Five Below discount store that sells items up to $5 in price.

Hy-Vee operates 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states including three stores in Dane County. The company is also considering a store in Waunakee.