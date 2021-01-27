Hy-Vee plans liquor store on Madison's Far West Side

Hy-Vee has a full-service grocery store that includes a large liquor department at its store on Whitney Way while other retailers in the area that sell liquor include Metcalfe's Market, Steve's Liquor, Target, Pick'n Save, Brennan's, Woodman's Market and Walmart. There are also two Kwik Trip stores within a block of the proposed Hy-Vee and another convenience store at the corner of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Boulevard.

In 2018, Total Wine & More became the largest liquor store in southern Wisconsin when it opened a more than 23,000-square-foot store in part of a former Sears store at West Towne Mall. The store is within blocks of Hy-Vee's planned liquor store on Mineral Point Road and Skidmore said he has heard from some constituents who are concerned about the addition of another store at which to buy alcohol.

"This is not about Hy-Vee or their operation. It's just the concentration of the number of liquor outlets in this area," Skidmore said. "There are some challenged neighborhoods in the area. The concern is that it's just too much for this area. But this is a prime location."