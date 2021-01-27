Hy-Vee plans liquor store on Madison's Far West Side

The newest Hy-Vee store planned for Madison will be absent a meat counter, salad bar, produce section and aisles filled with canned goods, boxes of cereal and toilet paper.
Instead, it will be all about wine, beer, hard liquor and cigars and in an area already flush with liquor stores.
The Iowa-based grocery store chain, with three stores in the Madison area, has announced plans for a stand-alone Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits in a space that for years was home to Pier 1 Imports at the corner of Mineral Point Road and D'Onafrio Drive. The full-service liquor store would employ 15 people, sell take-and-bake food items, have a temperature-controlled wine room, a humidor for cigars and a tasting area for educational classes and presentations by brewers, winemakers and distillers, said Janelle Grunwald, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman.
"Hy-Vee chose this location because it’s a high-traffic retail area," Grunwald wrote in an e-mail. "The size of the space is a great fit for our Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits concept and what we have to offer."
The city's Alcohol License Review Committee has approved the plan but it still needs the go-ahead from the City Council. Grunwald said if it were approved, the 9,000-square-foot store store would open this summer. Demolition of the interior space appears to be completed but no remodeling work has begun. Ald. Paul Skidmore, who represents the area, says he sees no reason why the plan would not be approved but said it could come with some conditions such as not selling small bottles of liquor and single cans of beer.
Hy-Vee has a full-service grocery store that includes a large liquor department at its store on Whitney Way while other retailers in the area that sell liquor include Metcalfe's Market, Steve's Liquor, Target, Pick'n Save, Brennan's, Woodman's Market and Walmart. There are also two Kwik Trip stores within a block of the proposed Hy-Vee and another convenience store at the corner of Mineral Point Road and Grand Canyon Boulevard.
In 2018, Total Wine & More became the largest liquor store in southern Wisconsin when it opened a more than 23,000-square-foot store in part of a former Sears store at West Towne Mall. The store is within blocks of Hy-Vee's planned liquor store on Mineral Point Road and Skidmore said he has heard from some constituents who are concerned about the addition of another store at which to buy alcohol.
"This is not about Hy-Vee or their operation. It's just the concentration of the number of liquor outlets in this area," Skidmore said. "There are some challenged neighborhoods in the area. The concern is that it's just too much for this area. But this is a prime location."
The stand-alone Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits would be the company's first in Wisconsin but it has 21 such stand-alone stores in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. Hy-Vee entered the highly competitive Madison area grocery market in 2009 when it opened a store on East Washington Avenue. The Whitney Way store opened in 2013 and a store in Fitchburg along Highway PD a year later. The company is also building a 58,000-square-foot store in Waunakee and, according to the Sun Prairie Star, is eyeing land along Highway 151 in Sun Prairie where a Meijer store had been initially proposed.