Superior residents will pay more for utiltiy services next year in part because of an April fire at the Husky Superior Refinery.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved new water, natural gas, and electricity rates Thursday for Superior Water, Light & Power Co. that are expected to cost the average residential customer about $6.82 more per month.
Among the factors driving the utility’s need for additional revenue was the loss of sales to the refinery, the largest water customer and third-largest electricity consumer.
Husky says it is rebuilding after the April 26 fire but does not expect to return to full capacity until the spring or summer of 2020.
The PSC ordered the utility to set aside any extra revenue if Husky ends up using more water than anticipated so that it might be returned to customers in future years. There was no such set-aside ordered for electricity sales.