Human connection despite social distancing theme of virtual Chamber of Commerce event

A former U.S. surgeon general and expert in the health benefits of human connectivity encouraged attendees of a virtual Chamber of Commerce event to "build a culture of connection."

Dr. Vivek Murthy, a Surgeon General under President Barack Obama, spoke with Dr. Richard Davidson, the founder and director of UW-Madison's Center for Healthy Minds, in a virtual fireside chat as part of this year's IceBreaker event, which the Chamber held through a video conference due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murthy, who was relieved of his position by President Donald Trump in 2017, is the author of "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World." During the event he spoke about listening tours he went on as surgeon general that illuminated the crisis of loneliness, which he said affects about one in five Americans.

"What I didn't expect to hear were, behind so many of these stories, were these deeper and more insidious stories of loneliness and despair," Murthy said. "People would often say, 'I feel I have to deal with all these burdens on my own,' or 'I feel like if I disappear tomorrow, people won't even notice.'"