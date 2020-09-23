Human connection despite social distancing theme of virtual Chamber of Commerce event

A former U.S. surgeon general and expert in the health benefits of human connectivity encouraged attendees of a virtual Chamber of Commerce event to "build a culture of connection."
Dr. Vivek Murthy, a Surgeon General under President Barack Obama, spoke with Dr. Richard Davidson, the founder and director of UW-Madison's Center for Healthy Minds, in a virtual fireside chat as part of this year's IceBreaker event, which the Chamber held through a video conference due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murthy, who was relieved of his position by President Donald Trump in 2017, is the author of "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World." During the event he spoke about listening tours he went on as surgeon general that illuminated the crisis of loneliness, which he said affects about one in five Americans.
"What I didn't expect to hear were, behind so many of these stories, were these deeper and more insidious stories of loneliness and despair," Murthy said. "People would often say, 'I feel I have to deal with all these burdens on my own,' or 'I feel like if I disappear tomorrow, people won't even notice.'"
And loneliness isn't just the stereotype of people physically isolated from others, Murthy said. It's people in communities, with coworkers, with families, who are still feeling socially isolated.
The effects of loneliness also have business repercussions, Murthy said. Loneliness and a sense of social isolation for an employees in a company can lead to lower productivity, less creativity and a higher turnover rate.
Chamber of Commerce response to COVID-19
Addressing the pandemic's effect on small businesses, Brandon called out what he sees as partisan finger-pointing that places blame for increases in infection rates without proof.
"Very few of this region's infection clusters are due to workplaces, yet the public is told to avoid Downtown," Brandon said, referring to an advisory from Public Health Madison and Dane County. "You cannot profess your concern for local, small, independent businesses and simultaneously say that if you work, eat, drink or shop Downtown, assume you have been infected."
Instead of placing blame, Brandon said precautions should be taken while businesses are supported.
This report will be updated.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.