How much did the CEOs of the Madison area's publicly traded companies make in 2019?

How much do Madison-area CEOs make? Compensation packages vary widely for chief executives of the publicly traded companies with headquarters in the Madison area, according to 2019 financial reports submitted to shareholders and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Some companies had a current and former CEO in 2019, both of whom received compensation that year.
Income listed under "all other compensation" may include non-equity incentive plan compensation or other benefits. Data for this list was collected from SEC filings submitted in 2020.
No. 8: Michael Norregaard, Sonic Foundry, $262,746
No. 7: Stephen L. Schlecht, Duluth Holdings, $316,211
No. 6: Corey A. Chambas, First Business Financial Services, $1,231,746
No. 5: Jeffrey M. Keebler, MGE Energy, $2,381,012
No. 4: Jerome Griffith, Lands' End, $5,414,578
No. 3: John O. Larsen, Alliant Energy Corp, $7,619,999
No. 2: Kevin T. Conroy, Exact Sciences Corp, $18,716,543
No. 1: David M. Maura, Spectrum Brands Holdings, $19,688,122
